Maritime Tourism Market:

Executive Summary

Maritime tourism refers to those recreational activities which involve travel away from one’s place of residence and have the marine environment or inland waters/waterways as their host or focus, such as sailing, boating, yachting, cruising, nautical sports, Sea angling, Marine wildlife watching and some emerging activities like Sea kayaking, Coastal Rowing, Surfing, Windsurfing etc.

This report focuses on the global Maritime Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Maritime Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Carnival Corporation

Royal Caribbean

Norwegian Cruise Lines

MSC Cruises

Genting Hong Kong

Disney Cruise

Silversea Cruises (Royal)

Dream Yacht Charter

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cruise Tourism

Yachting and Sailing Tourism

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Tickets Service

Onboard and Other Service

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Maritime Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Maritime Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Maritime Tourism are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Maritime Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cruise Tourism

1.4.3 Yachting and Sailing Tourism

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Maritime Tourism Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Passenger Tickets Service

1.5.3 Onboard and Other Service

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Maritime Tourism Market Size

2.2 Maritime Tourism Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Maritime Tourism Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Maritime Tourism Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Maritime Tourism Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Maritime Tourism Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Maritime Tourism Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Maritime Tourism Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Maritime Tourism Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Maritime Tourism Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Maritime Tourism Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Maritime Tourism Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Maritime Tourism Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Carnival Corporation

12.1.1 Carnival Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Maritime Tourism Introduction

12.1.4 Carnival Corporation Revenue in Maritime Tourism Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Carnival Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Royal Caribbean

12.2.1 Royal Caribbean Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Maritime Tourism Introduction

12.2.4 Royal Caribbean Revenue in Maritime Tourism Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Royal Caribbean Recent Development

12.3 Norwegian Cruise Lines

12.3.1 Norwegian Cruise Lines Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Maritime Tourism Introduction

12.3.4 Norwegian Cruise Lines Revenue in Maritime Tourism Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Norwegian Cruise Lines Recent Development

12.4 MSC Cruises

12.4.1 MSC Cruises Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Maritime Tourism Introduction

12.4.4 MSC Cruises Revenue in Maritime Tourism Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 MSC Cruises Recent Development

12.5 Genting Hong Kong

12.5.1 Genting Hong Kong Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Maritime Tourism Introduction

12.5.4 Genting Hong Kong Revenue in Maritime Tourism Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Genting Hong Kong Recent Development

12.6 Disney Cruise

12.6.1 Disney Cruise Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Maritime Tourism Introduction

12.6.4 Disney Cruise Revenue in Maritime Tourism Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Disney Cruise Recent Development

12.7 Silversea Cruises (Royal)

12.7.1 Silversea Cruises (Royal) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Maritime Tourism Introduction

12.7.4 Silversea Cruises (Royal) Revenue in Maritime Tourism Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Silversea Cruises (Royal) Recent Development

12.8 Dream Yacht Charter

12.8.1 Dream Yacht Charter Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Maritime Tourism Introduction

12.8.4 Dream Yacht Charter Revenue in Maritime Tourism Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Dream Yacht Charter Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

