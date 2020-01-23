MarketResearchReports.Biz is providing you Retail Market Research report of ” Maritime Satellite Communication Market 2017 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Forces Analysis, Revenue And Forecast 2027″.
The objectives of this study are as follows:
-
To define, describe, and forecast the “Maritime Satellite Communication” market by type, application, component, delivery model, end user, and region
-
To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)
-
To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
-
To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders
-
To forecast the market size of market segments with respect to the four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW)
-
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies
Maritime satellite communication system market is growing significantly due to increase in need of reliable data communication across remote marine regions. The scope of maritime satellite communication has increased due to rise in operational efficiency and on board security. It is used in various applications like naval forces, merchant navy and coastal fields.
The three main components of very small aperture technology are satellite, central hub and number of smaller nodes. These components are placed at various remote location connected together in either star or mesh topology using satellite network. Moreover, if there is need to implement additional network in the current network, it is done by network operation center (NOC) at central hub.
Maritime Satellite Communication: Drivers and Challenges
The major factor driving the adoption of modern technologies such as very small aperture terminal (VSAT) and maritime satellite communication (MSS) due to its improved communication reliability. Very small aperture terminal technology is widely adopted by naval forces and coastal security due to its enhanced characteristics such as easy to install, cheaper and smaller in size. High-end security solutions of VSAT technology are used to protect from seaborne threats and obstructions, it is another major driving factor for the growth of maritime satellite communication system market.
The major restrains faced by maritime satellite communication system are due to high initial installment cost and rain attenuation. However, due to advancement in technologies such as internet lease line and 4G cellular, to cope up with these rapidly changing technology is another major challenge faced by many maritime satellite communication system vendors.
Maritime Satellite Communication: Segmentation
Segmentation on the basis of type
-
Very small aperture terminal (VSAT)
-
Mobile Satellite Services (MSS)
Segmentation on the basis of Service
-
Video
-
Data
-
Voice
-
Tracking and Monitoring
Segmentation on the basis of end user
-
Merchant Shipping
-
Fishing
-
Passenger ships
-
Leisure Vessels
-
Offshore
Maritime Satellite Communication: Regional Overview
Presently, North America and Asia pacific regions are holding largest market share of maritime satellite communication system due to rapid adoption and deployment of low cost cloud solutions. The adoption of IT network and satellite communication for shipping and offshore industry is also impacting the market of maritime satellite communication system in positive manner in these region.
The market of maritime satellite communication is witnessing slow growth rate in the regions of Latin America and African regions, due to slow technological adoption of communication system.
Maritime Satellite Communication: Key Players
Some of the key players of Maritime Satellite communication system market are: Inmarsat communications, Iridium communications, Thuraya Telecommunications Company, Hughes Network System LLC., KVH Industries, VIASAT, Harris Caprock, Royal Imetech N.V. and Globecomm Systems.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
-
Maritime Satellite CommunicationMarket Segments
-
Maritime Satellite Communication MarketDynamics
-
Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016
-
Maritime Satellite CommunicationMarket Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
-
Value Chain
-
Maritime Satellite CommunicationMarket Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
-
Competition & Companies involved
-
Maritime Satellite Communication MarketDrivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Maritime Satellite Communication, market includes development in the following regions:
-
North America
-
US
-
Canada
-
Latin America
-
Brazil
-
Mexico
-
Others
-
Europe
-
U.K.
-
France
-
Germany
-
Poland
-
Russia
-
Asia Pacific
-
Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
-
Greater China
-
India
-
ASEAN
-
Rest of Asia Pacific
-
Japan
-
Middle East and Africa
-
GCC Countries
-
Other Middle East
-
North Africa
-
South Africa
-
Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
-
Detailed overview of parent market
-
Changing market dynamics of the industry
-
In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value
-
Recent industry trends and developments
-
Competitive landscape
-
Strategies of key players and product offerings
-
Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
-
A neutral perspective towards market performance
-
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
