MARITIME BIG DATA MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global Maritime Big Data Industry

This report focuses on the global Maritime Big Data status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Maritime Big Data development in United States, Europe and China.

The integration of big data into maritime is a part of the digital transformation. The big data has transformed shipping by enabling shippers to use data from the structures of the ship, their components, and the machinery in order to enhance their performance. Maritime big data is a combination of cutting-edge data analytics and shipping expertise.

The lack of skilled manpower, emission controls, and cyber security are anticipated to be the major challenges for the growth of maritime big data market.

In 2017, the global Maritime Big Data market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Maritime International

Windward

Our Oceans Challenge

Big Data Value Associations

IHS Markit Ltd

Eniram Ltd

ABB

LAROS Technologies

Inmarsat Plc

Ericsson

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Remote Sensing

Intelligent Traffic Management

Energy Management

Vessel Safety and Security

Automatic Mode Detection

Performance Monitoring and Optimization

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Military

Civilian

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Maritime Big Data status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Maritime Big Data development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Maritime Big Data are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

