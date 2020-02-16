Maritime Antennas Market: Investing Research Development To Provide New Commercialized Antennas

Antenna is a device that is used to transform radio-frequency (RF) signal, travelling on a conductor into electromagnetic wave in free space. It is one of the important components used for communication systems. Maritime antennas are deployed on vessels and are accountable for many applications including shore to vessel communications, vessel tracking, broadband connectivity, and vessel to vessel communication and entertainment purposes. Maritime antennas fulfills customers demand for connectivity, and utilization of devices for applications such as video, audio and communication requirements. The antennas for maritime are particularly designed to be used in extreme environment and are unaffected to ship vibrations and extreme wind loads.

The factors favoring the growth of maritime antennas are cumulative emphasis towards crew prosperity and demand for broadband connectivity in vessels for entertainment and other communication purposes. There had been different types of antennas that have emerged with the increasing requirements of mariners. Some of the leading players are investing in research and development to provide new commercialized maritime antennas market, to provide seamless connectivity for wireless technology devices in the vessels. Furthermore, demand for maritime antenna is driven by connectivity and shift towards connected vessels. This demand for data connectivity is constantly increasing as capacities are being launched by satellite operators for maritime antennas markets.

The factors restraining the growth of the sector are instabilities in antenna construction. Furthermore, incompetence to withstand in harsh marine conditions and provision for continuous connectivity are expected to constrain maritime antennas market growth over the forecast period.

Challenges are numerous owing to the threats from hackers and pirates. Furthermore, satellite complexity and consistency required advancements in the field. It will be difficult to monitor certain aspects, as it will require considerable high investments and developments in the maritime antennas setups.

The maritime market is segmented by antenna type, frequency band, end-users and geography. On the basis of antenna type market is classified as cellular antennas, SSB, Wi-Fi, AM/FM, VHF, 4G, GPS and others. Further, the frequency band is segmented as VHF, MF, UHF, SHF and EHF band. On the basis of end-users, the market is classified into merchant, offshore, passenger, fishing and naval vessels. Furthermore, maritime market segmented based on geography includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America.

North America and South America regions are anticipated to dominate the global Maritime Antennas Market. Furthermore, Europe is anticipated to emerge as second leading region in maritime antennas market owing to high requirement of marine antenna for communication and VSAT systems.. Moreover, Asia Pacific region is expected to surge in the maritime antennas market backed by growth from countries including Japan, China and India, due to increasing use of various type of vessels and growth in merchant vessel shipments

Some of the key players in the maritime antennas market are ORBIT Communication Systems Ltd., Raymarine Marine Electronics, Comrod Communication AS, Intellian Technologies Inc., Paradigm Communication Systems Ltd., COBHAM plc., Immersat plc., KVH Industries Inc., KNS Inc., Immersat plc., AC Antenna and SATCOM Broadcast Limited