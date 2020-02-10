Marine Trencher Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Marine trenchers are equipment used for the excavation and burial of pipelines and cables at varying depths to operate in various seabed conditions ranging from fine sand to firm clay.

The analysts forecast the global marine trencher market to grow at a CAGR of 3.94% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global marine trencher market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of marine trenchers across various industries.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Marine Trencher Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Barth Hollanddrain

• Global Marine

• MIAH

• Osbit

• Royal IHC

• Seatools

Market driver

• Rising global oil and gas consumption

Market challenge

• Operational difficulties in installation and repairing of cables

Market trend

• MNCs investing to build own networks

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

• Segmentation by technology

• Comparison by technology

• Water jetting – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Mechanical cutting – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Use of augmented reality in subsea systems

• MNCs investing to build own networks

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Barth Hollanddrain

• Global Marine

• MIAH

• Osbit

• Royal IHC

• Seatools

Continued…..

