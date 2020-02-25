This research report titled “Marine Scrubber Systems Market Analysis Growth Trends and Opportunity Forecasted Until 2028” focuses on the Marine Scrubber Systems Market, published to the vast repository managed by Fact.MR. The analysis focuses on the prime geographical regions based on their market size, revenue and attractiveness factors. Furthermore, the research discusses various segments from the Marine Scrubber Systems Market to examine future lucrativeness and spot growth prospects during the period between (2018-2028). Readers can even access information such as key developments, technologies, innovations, etc., concerned to the Marine Scrubber Systems Market

The marine scrubber systems is foreseen to demand from both greenfield (installing marine scrubber systems on new ships) and brownfield (installing marine scrubber systems on pre-existing ships lacking efficient exhaust cleaning systems). However, the demand for marine scrubber systems in retrofit applications is likely to witness exponential growth, owing to federal interventions and amendments. For instance, the IMO Fuel Sulphur Regulation, which is impeding and is scheduled for January 2020, will ask the existing marine vessels to switch to either low sulphur-concentrated fuels or employ marine scrubber systems for cleaning the exhaust frameworks of SOx.

A substantial cohort of the ship owners have already favored the idea of marine vessels having marine scrubber systems in a bid to comply with the regulations post 2020 deadline. Strong initiatives like the aforementioned are likely to put marine vessels under the pressure to opt for effective exhaust cleansing systems, such as marine scrubber systems.

APEJ continues to be highly lucrative with prime opportunities for manufacturers of marine scrubber systems, with Western Europe & North America following the suit. Key ASEAN countries such as South Korea, China, India, and others are foreseen to stay the forefront of demand for effective marine scrubber systems, notably from renowned merchants as well as commercial fleets across APEJ region.

A considerable number of ship owners are retrofitting their vessels with marine scrubber systems to comply with impending international regulations following the 2020 deadline, while using high sulphur fuel oil.

However, as per marine scrubber systems market report, the new-build application segment is also likely to witness comparatively fast growth as many fleet owners with new ship constructions on order are choosing to install marine scrubber systems on their vessels, which costs less as compared to retrofits that may be required later. According to the Fact.MR report on marine scrubber systems, retrofit segment is likely to create absolute $ opportunity valuing US$ 6.8 billion during the foreseeable period, on back of the boost gained by tight timelines ahead of impending regulations deadline.

As per Fact.MR report on marine scrubber systems market, in technology segment, the wet marine scrubber systems are likely to remain dominant in marine scrubber systems market by accounting for a healthy market share. The report estimates that it will account for over 90% share of the total absolute dollar opportunity in marine scrubber systems market by 2028-end. Ship operators and owners have been adopting open loop wet marine scrubber systems, however, as per the report marine scrubber systems market for the hybrid variants is also likely to witness comparatively healthy growth.

The Fact.MR report on marine scrubber systems market envisaged that based on market value, the worldwide marine scrubber systems market is envisaged to value over US$ 11Bn during 2018-2028.

