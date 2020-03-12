Marine Radar Market – Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast to 2023

Marine radars are detection devices that assist in detecting ships and other obstacles. Factors such as growing demand for enhanced surveillance systems, technological trends and increasing spending capability of people are driving the global marine radar market.

Request for Free Sample Pages:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7357

Marine radar are detection devices that are used to detect obstacles and ships. They provide bearing and distance for navigation and collision avoidance at sea. Additionally, these systems offer enhanced accuracy as they detect stationary and moving objects even in dense climatic conditions.

Factors such as growing demand for weapon guidance application and surveillance are driving the global marine radar market. Additionally, factors such as increasing military expenditure by developed economies is also bolstering the market growth.

Segmentation:

The global marine radar market has been segmented based on type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the marine radar market is divided into S band and X band. In 2017, the X band segment dominated the global market. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into fishing vessel, merchant marine, military naval, and recreational boat. The merchant marine segment dominated the global market over the forecast period owing increasing international trade.On the basis of region, the global marine radar market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In 2017, North America dominated the global market.

Key Players:

The key players in the global marine radar market are Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), FURUNO ELECTRIC CO.LTD. (Japan), Raytheon Company (US), Saab AB (Sweden), BAE Systems (UK), Garmin Ltd (US), FLIR Systems, Inc. (US), Kongsberg Group (Sweden) and Alphatron Marine B.V. (The Netherlands).

Research Methodology:

The market numbers and forecast derived were the outcome of our disciplined research methodology which includes secondary research, primary interviews, followed by data triangulation and validation from our in-house data repository and statistical modeling tools.

Intended Audience:

Marine Radar Manufactures

Naval Ship Manufactures

Recreational Boat Manufacturers

Component Providers

Defense Organizations

Research Institutes

Regulatory Bodies

Access Full Summary of Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/marine-radar-market-7357

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]