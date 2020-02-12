Marine Omega-3 Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Marine Omega-3 Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of "Marine Omega-3 Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Marine Omega-3 Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Marine Omega-3, also called ω-3 fatty acids or n-3 fatty acids, are polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) with a double bond (C=C) at the third carbon atom from the end of the carbon chain. Three types of Marine Omega-3 involved in human physiology are α-linolenic acid (ALA) (found in plant oils), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) (both commonly found in marine oils). They are considered essential fatty acids and necessary for human health but the body can’t make them. Also they play a role in brain health as well as normal growth and development.

Omega-3 mainly has three types involved in ALA, EPA and DHA. It is also extracted from fish oil and algae oil, etc. Omega-3 produced by algae has not been wildly used. This method has great potential.

Currently, omega-3 is mainly distributed in Europe, North America, South America and China. Europe was the largest consumption region holding 37.71% of global share, while China consumption takes only 9.05% of global omega-3 in 2017. Manufactures are limited by regional distribution of fish resources. This industry is mainly concentrated in areas which have rich aquatic resources.

In Europe, Norway is the biggest consumer country, of which the share is 25.77% of all Europe consumption. Asia-Pacific has huge market potential, especially China, the total consumption increases to 10.1 K MT in 2017 from 8.1 K MT in 2013 at a CAGR of 5.83%.

The market concentrate is rather dispersion, DSM, BASF, EPAX, Golden Omega, TASA, Omega Protein, Croda, Marine Ingredients, GC Rieber, Polaris are main manufacturers and the total share of top 3 is 37.86% in 2017.

In the coming few years, global sales of omega-3 will continue to increase. In 2023, global sales may be 151.7 K MT. Omega-3 can be widely used in dietary supplements, fortified food and beverage, infant formula, pharmaceuticals, pet foods and other fields. With the development of economy, these industries will need more omega-3. So, omega-3 has a huge market potential in the future.

The global Marine Omega-3 market is valued at 10500 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 16000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Marine Omega-3 market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Marine Omega-3 in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Marine Omega-3 in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Marine Omega-3 market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Marine Omega-3 market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

DSM

BASF

EPAX

Golden Omega

TASA

Omega Protein

Croda

KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients)

GC Rieber

Polaris

Auqi

Kinomega

Skuny

Xinzhou

Anti-Cancer

Sinomega

Orkla Health

LYSI

OLVEA Fish Oils

Hofseth BioCare

Nippon Suisan Kaisha

Bioprocess Algae

Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical

Maruha Nichiro Foods

Solutex

Market size by Product

Marine Animals Source Omega-3

Marine Plant Source Omega-3

Market size by End User

Dietary Supplements

Fortified Food and Beverage

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Pet Foods

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Key Stakeholders

Marine Omega-3 Manufacturers

Marine Omega-3 Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Marine Omega-3 Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

