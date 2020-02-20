Marine Navigation Systems Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Marine Navigation Systems Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Marine Navigation Systems Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Marine Navigation Systems Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Marine Navigation Systems consist of Chart Plotter and Electronic Navigation Chart. A Chart plotter is a device used in marine navigation that integrates GPS data with an electronic navigational chart (ENC). The chart plotter displays the ENC along with the position, heading and speed of the ship, and may display additional information from radar, automatic information systems (AIS) or other sensors.

An electronic navigational chart or ENC is an official database created by a national hydrographic office for use with an Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS). An electronic chart must conform to standards stated in the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) Publication S-57 before it can be certified as an ENC. Only ENCs can be used within ECDIS to meet the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) performance standard for ECDIS.

In 2018, the global Marine Navigation Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Marine Navigation Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marine Navigation Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Danelec Marine

Flir Systems

Furuno Electric

Honeywell

Kongsberg Maritime

Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine

Periskal

Raytheon AnschüTz

Safran Electronics & Defense

Wartsila

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Chart Plotter

Electronic Navigation Chart

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Ship

Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicle

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle

Boat

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Marine Navigation Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Marine Navigation Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

