Marine Minerals Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2018 – 2028 )

Marine minerals are derived through deep-sea mining either from organic sources such as marine algae or through inorganic sources such as seabed deposits. They include trace elements such as calcium, manganese, iron, phosphorous, salts, limestone and others. Marine minerals have considerable attention in the food & beverage and supplements industry due to a sudden demand for natural ingredients and evolved health food trends. While they have an established presence in the healthcare and dietary supplements spaces, manufacturers are now focusing on capitalizing in the food & beverage industry. The success of the marine minerals market is much aided by the research and development verticals.

Evolving Utilization of Marine Minerals in Health Supplements and Functional Food

Marine minerals derived from the deep ocean are gaining particular attention in the industrial segments as the purity of the deep ocean water and the minerals obtained from the same is considered with high regard by the consumers. A combination of high consumer awareness of the benefits of the marine minerals and educational marketing by the key participants in the supply chain has created ample opportunities for the marine minerals market to grow in the food & personal care sectors.

In the food & beverage industry, particularly significant is the demand for omega-3 fatty acids enriched beverages. Also, marine minerals are positioned at the converging point for trends such as soy-free, gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO food products. Moreover, marine minerals go through rigorous approval procedures of clinical and refining standards, through which they have naturally attained a status of pure and high-quality ingredients. At the manufacturer level, the technology used to obtain marine minerals is being treated with high importance. This is attributed to the fact that technological challenges appear at several stages in the supply chain of marine minerals.

The predominant challenge is the extraction of marine minerals and the other being product development during the downstream processes of the final products. Hence, factors such as patented technology often leads to higher prices of marine minerals and the end use products may remain applicable only to high-end consumers. The dominant brand in the market, Aquamin, manufactured by Marigot Ltd., formulates marine minerals which boast of a number of beneficial characteristics for the food processing manufacturers. These include taste, odor, colour, and solubility.

Global Marine Minerals Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of form, the marine minerals market is segmented into-

Solid Powder Granules Flakes

Liquid

On the basis of source, the marine minerals market is segmented into-

Organic

Inorganic

On the basis of end use, the Marine Minerals market is segmented into-

Dietary Supplements

Food & Beverage Industry Frozen desserts Processed food Meat Processing Fruit juices Smoothies & shakes Instant Beverages Others

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Industrial

Animal Nutrition

Others

Global Marine Minerals Market: Key Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global marine minerals market identified across the value chain include include InovoBiologic Inc., Marigot Ltd., Celtic Sea Minerals, Maxicrop USA, Inc., Alesco S.r.l., Humates And Seaweeds Pvt Ltd, BioFlora, LLC, Sar Agrochemicals & Fertilizers Pvt. Ltd and HMHS Solutions Limited amongst others.