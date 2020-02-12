MARINE INSURANCE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

Marine insurance policies protect against losses in business. The protection provided is against legal liabilities that may arise from loss or damage caused to the vessels, their equipment and cargo, and any transport or cargo by which property of the marine company is transferred or acquired, during any calamity. The various types of marine insurance policies include cargo insurance; onshore energy insurance; hull insurance; and marine liability insurance.

The analysts forecast the global marine insurance market to grow at a CAGR of 2.57% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global marine insurance market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of marine insurance.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1184799-global-marine-insurance-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Marine Insurance Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Allianz

• American International

• Aon

• AXA

• Marsh

Other prominent vendors

• Arthur J. Gallagher

• Atrium

• Beazley

• Chubb

• Gard

• Mitsui Sumitomo

• Munich Re

• Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance (SFMI)

• Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance

• Swiss Re

• Thomas Miller

• Tokio Marine Holdings

• XL Catlin

• Zurich Insurance

Market driver

• Increase in premium contribution from the emerging markets

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Impact of catastrophic losses on the insurers’ balance sheet and pricing, as well as the rating system

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increase in automation of business processes

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1184799-global-marine-insurance-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology



PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

• Marine insurance

• Types of marine insurers

• Marine insurance transaction

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

• Global marine insurance market by product type

• Global marine insurance market by cargo

• Global marine insurance market by hull

• Global marine insurance market by offshore energy

• Global marine insurance market by marine liability

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global marine insurance market by geography

• Marine insurance market in EMEA

• Marine insurance market in APAC

• Marine insurance market in Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Impact of drivers on key customer segments

• Market challenges

• Impact of challenges on key customer segments

PART 10: Market trends

• Increase in M&A activity

• Increase in the use of IoT

• Increase in automation of business processes

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

• Insurance providers

• Allianz

• American International Group

• Aon

• AXA

• Insurance brokers

• Marsh

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com