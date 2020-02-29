Marine Hybrid Propulsion System Market Exploring Future Growth and Trends by 2017-2023: Wartsila Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Etc.

Marine Hybrid Propulsion System Market – Overview

The development of the maritime sector is accredited to the progress in technologies such as marine hybrid propulsion system. Market reports related to the energy and power industry have been presented by Market Research Future which makes reports on other industry verticals that aims to analyze the current market scenarios better. The market is anticipated to advance at a 6.5% CAGR in the period of the forecast.

The escalation in the commercial application of marine hybrid propulsion system is expected to increase the market share significantly over the forecast period. The increasingly stringent regulation son emission levels at sea are further expected to motivate the demand for marine hybrid propulsion system market. The advanced efficiency of modern marine propulsion systems is expected to bolster the demand for the market over the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the marine hybrid propulsion system market has been segmented on the basis of deadweight, type, ship type, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the marine hybrid propulsion system market has been segmented into gas-electric, diesel-electric and others.

On the basis of deadweight, the marine hybrid propulsion system market has been segmented into 5K-10K DWT, Less Than 5K DWT and More Than 10K DWT.

The ship type-based segmentation of the marine hybrid propulsion system market comprises of platform supply vessel (PSV), Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessel, naval ships, motor ferry, cruise liner, yachts, small cargo ships, and submarines.

On the basis of application, the marine hybrid propulsion system market is segmented into offshore drilling, commercial, logistics, naval and others.

Competitive Analysis

The market shows potential for demonstrating a greater comparative or differential value. The creation of a strong value chain is moreover motivating the expansion of the market. The market competitors find themselves in a favorable position with the ability to manage the pace of change. The market trends hint at favorable development of the products that can bring in novelty to the product range and address the customer need better. The presence of a productive entity is expected to generate more sales or superior margins compared to its market rivals. The advent of new technology has boosted the growth potential of the market. Substantial cutbacks in administrative finances are bringing further development to the market.

Key Players

Siemens AG (Germany),

Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.),

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan),

Torqeedo GmbH (Germany),

Steyr Motors GmbH (Austria),

General Electric Company (U.S.),

Wartsila Corporation (Finland),

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland),

MAN Diesel & Turbo SE (Germany),

BAE Systems (U.K),

Schottel GmbH (Germany) and

Rolls-Royce plc (U.K.).

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the marine hybrid propulsion system comprises of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The expansion of the market is attributed to the substantial growth in the application of hybrid marine propulsion system to the recently built ships coupled with the upsurge in marine activity globally. The market progress of marine hybrid propulsion system is principally accredited to the strict regulations for emissions at sea level, and also has improved the marine hybrid propulsion system market in several countries, which is expected to endure during the forecast years. The European region has accounted for the chief share of the marine hybrid propulsion system market in 2016, where Norway, U.K., Poland, and other well-known shipbuilding nations added, to the market development. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is expected to appear as one of the important markets for this technology owing to the present deployment of the advanced marine hybrid propulsion system in the recently built ships.

