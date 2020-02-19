Marine Fuel Optimization Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Marine Fuel Optimization Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

Marine Fuel Optimization is a multi-level approach to measuring, monitoring, and reporting fuel usageon a boat or ship, with the goals of reducing fuel usage, increasing operational efficiency, and improving fleet management oversight. Marine Fuel Optimization as grown in importance due to the rising costs of marine fuel and increased governmental stresses to reduce the pollution generated by the world’s fleet.

Marine Fuel Optimization includes Throttle Optimization, Fuel Theft Detection, Tank Levels Monitoring and Bunker & Fuel Transfers, etc. Vessel operators have the most control over fuel usage by the way they use the engine(s) throttle. Wind, current, hull condition, load, and propulsion system health can all impact fuel burn both positively or negatively. Some modern fuel optimization systems are designed to perform these calculations while underway and make recommendations to the vessel master. In some parts of the world, fuel theft is an ongoing concern. Consequently, the accurate measurement of fuel taken on board coupled with the fuel actually consumed by engines and generators, is an important part of Marine Fuel Optimization.

This report focuses on the global Marine Fuel Optimization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marine Fuel Optimization development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

DNV GL

Abb

Siemens

Eniram

Nautical Control Solutions

The Emerson Electric Company

Interschalt Maritime Systems

Banlaw Systems

Bergan Blue

Krill Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Throttle Optimization

Fuel Theft Detection

Tanks Level Monitoring

Bunker & Fuel Transfers

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Fuel Consumption

Fleet Management

Cross Fleet Standardization

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

