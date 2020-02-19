Marine Fuel Optimization Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Marine Fuel Optimization Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.
Marine Fuel Optimization is a multi-level approach to measuring, monitoring, and reporting fuel usageon a boat or ship, with the goals of reducing fuel usage, increasing operational efficiency, and improving fleet management oversight. Marine Fuel Optimization as grown in importance due to the rising costs of marine fuel and increased governmental stresses to reduce the pollution generated by the world’s fleet.
Marine Fuel Optimization includes Throttle Optimization, Fuel Theft Detection, Tank Levels Monitoring and Bunker & Fuel Transfers, etc. Vessel operators have the most control over fuel usage by the way they use the engine(s) throttle. Wind, current, hull condition, load, and propulsion system health can all impact fuel burn both positively or negatively. Some modern fuel optimization systems are designed to perform these calculations while underway and make recommendations to the vessel master. In some parts of the world, fuel theft is an ongoing concern. Consequently, the accurate measurement of fuel taken on board coupled with the fuel actually consumed by engines and generators, is an important part of Marine Fuel Optimization.
This report focuses on the global Marine Fuel Optimization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marine Fuel Optimization development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
DNV GL
Abb
Siemens
Eniram
Nautical Control Solutions
The Emerson Electric Company
Interschalt Maritime Systems
Banlaw Systems
Bergan Blue
Krill Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Throttle Optimization
Fuel Theft Detection
Tanks Level Monitoring
Bunker & Fuel Transfers
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Fuel Consumption
Fleet Management
Cross Fleet Standardization
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Marine Fuel Optimization Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Throttle Optimization
1.4.3 Fuel Theft Detection
1.4.4 Tanks Level Monitoring
1.4.5 Bunker & Fuel Transfers
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Marine Fuel Optimization Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Fuel Consumption
1.5.3 Fleet Management
1.5.4 Cross Fleet Standardization
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Marine Fuel Optimization Market Size
2.2 Marine Fuel Optimization Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Marine Fuel Optimization Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Marine Fuel Optimization Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 DNV GL
12.1.1 DNV GL Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Marine Fuel Optimization Introduction
12.1.4 DNV GL Revenue in Marine Fuel Optimization Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 DNV GL Recent Development
12.2 Abb
12.2.1 Abb Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Marine Fuel Optimization Introduction
12.2.4 Abb Revenue in Marine Fuel Optimization Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Abb Recent Development
12.3 Siemens
12.3.1 Siemens Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Marine Fuel Optimization Introduction
12.3.4 Siemens Revenue in Marine Fuel Optimization Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.4 Eniram
12.4.1 Eniram Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Marine Fuel Optimization Introduction
12.4.4 Eniram Revenue in Marine Fuel Optimization Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Eniram Recent Development
12.5 Nautical Control Solutions
12.5.1 Nautical Control Solutions Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Marine Fuel Optimization Introduction
12.5.4 Nautical Control Solutions Revenue in Marine Fuel Optimization Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Nautical Control Solutions Recent Development
12.6 The Emerson Electric Company
12.6.1 The Emerson Electric Company Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Marine Fuel Optimization Introduction
12.6.4 The Emerson Electric Company Revenue in Marine Fuel Optimization Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 The Emerson Electric Company Recent Development
12.7 Interschalt Maritime Systems
12.7.1 Interschalt Maritime Systems Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Marine Fuel Optimization Introduction
12.7.4 Interschalt Maritime Systems Revenue in Marine Fuel Optimization Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Interschalt Maritime Systems Recent Development
12.8 Banlaw Systems
12.8.1 Banlaw Systems Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Marine Fuel Optimization Introduction
12.8.4 Banlaw Systems Revenue in Marine Fuel Optimization Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Banlaw Systems Recent Development
12.9 Bergan Blue
12.9.1 Bergan Blue Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Marine Fuel Optimization Introduction
12.9.4 Bergan Blue Revenue in Marine Fuel Optimization Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Bergan Blue Recent Development
12.10 Krill Systems
12.10.1 Krill Systems Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Marine Fuel Optimization Introduction
12.10.4 Krill Systems Revenue in Marine Fuel Optimization Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Krill Systems Recent Development
