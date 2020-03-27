Marine Diesel Engine Market 2019 Development History, Growth Drivers, Industry Challenges, Competitive Landscape and Trends by Forecast 2023

Global Marine Diesel Engine Market Scenario

Market Research Future (MRFR) in its latest study finds that the global marine diesel engine market is set to reach a valuation in excess of USD 6,300 Mn by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.83% during the assessment period (2018-2023).

Rising preference for energy-efficient engine technologies coupled with enforcement of stricter marine safeguard laws is expected to influence the global marine diesel engine market going forward. Depending on the requirement, these engines may find application in cargo ships, ferries, cruise ships, industrial and small-scale fishing, military and government boats, landing craft, auxiliary ships, search-and-rescue vessels and patrol boats.

Competitive Landscape:

Greaves Cotton Limited,

Caterpillar,

China Shipbuilding Industry Group Diesel Engine Co., Ltd.,

Japan Engine Corporation,

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. and

Kirlosker Oil Engines Ltd.

Cox Marine,

STX Engine,

Deere & Company,

Cummins Inc.,

AGCO Power Inc.,

Yanmar Co Ltd.,

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.,

Marine Diesel Engine Market Segmental Analysis

MRFR’s report include a thorough segmental analysis of the Marine Diesel Engine Market based on type, speed, stroke, application and region.

By speed, the market has been segmented into low-speed, medium-speed and high-speed. The high-speed segment currently commands the largest market share. The segment is expected to witness a steady growth over the next several years.

By type, the market has been segmented into auxiliary and propulsion. In 2017, the auxiliary segment commanded for the most significant market share in terms of revenue. Auxiliary are a must-have component in ships that are used for long-distance voyages.

By stroke, the market has been segmented into 2-stroke and 4-stroke. The 4-stroke segment commanded for close to two-third market share in 2017 and is set to post 3.71% CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

By application, the market has been segmented into cargo ship, cruise ship and others. In 2017, the cargo ship segment held the lion’s share in term of value. The segment is expected to maintain its dominant position in 2019 and beyond. Cargo ships are used for international trade between countries at scale, which is a primary force behind the segment’s growth.

Regional Analysis:

The Marine Diesel Engine Market has been assessed in regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America.

The market is likely to be led by APAC during the projected years. APAC represented more than one-third share of the market in 2017 and is set to grow at a healthy pace in the forthcoming years. Increased import and export activities is driving the maritime sector in the region. Industrialization in countries such as China, India and South Korea has propelled the seaborne trade in and around APAC.

At the same time, improvement in policy framework for the maritime sector is partly influencing the market growth APAC. Europe and North America hold the second and third position, respectively.

