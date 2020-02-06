Marine Collagen Market is Expected to Expand at an Impressive Rate by 2026

Marine collagen is a type of fibrous protein extracted from the meat or scales of cold sea fish, especially from red snapper and salmon. Marine collagen is mainly a Type I and Type III collagen, out of which, the former is a building block for durable, flexible, and robust bones, connective tissues, and skin. Marine collagen is highly beneficial for the skin as compared to other sources of collagen, such as, bovine, pork, or chicken, which is a type II collagen.

Increasing use of marine collagen for promoting bone strength is a prominent factor contributing to the growth of the global market. Marine collagen boosts bone strength by providing support for the absorption of calcium, phosphorus, and other minerals essential for improving bone strength, especially in elderly people. Globally, the number of people affected with joint conditions, such as, osteoporosis and osteoarthritis is expected to increase exponentially owing to rise in the geriatric and post-menopausal women population. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, globally, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures each year, with around 200 million women, mostly above the age of 50 years, affected by this condition.

Osteoarthritis is a serious health condition and has emerged as major health challenge across the world. In the U.S., osteoarthritis affects around 30 million adults every year. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 28% of the global population above the age of 60 years suffers from osteoarthritis. Due to progressive aging of the population, the condition is likely to become the fourth most common cause of disability by 2020. Usage of marine collagen-based products helps in reducing and preventing joint pain and bone density loss, which is an important factor contributing to the rise in demand for these products.

Risk of transmission of diseases, such as, bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and influenza virus infections, from bovine and porcine sources restrains the usage of collagen-derived products from these sources. These diseases pose a significant threat on the uptake of bovine and porcine collagen-based products. Cattle and pigs are rich sources of collagen. However, social hindrances on the usage of products derived from these sources are estimated to hamper the uptake of these products, especially in countries, such as India for bovine collagen-based products and the Middle East for porcine-based ones. These constraints have supported the emergence of marine collagen as an attractive alternative to bovine and porcine sources. Furthermore, marine collagen has high bioavailability, besides zero disease transmission risks. Additionally, new product launches by nutrional products manufacturers is another driver of the growth of the global marine collagen market. In June 2018, HUM Nutrition, a beauty supplement manufacturer, launched a new effervescent tablet, Collagen Pop, made from marine collagen that aids hydrating and revitalizing the skin.

The global marine collagen market can be segmented based on source type, animal type, application, and geography. In terms of source type, the marine collagen market can be divided into skin & scales, bones & tendons, and others. By animal type, the market can be classified into fish and others. Based on application, the marine collagen market can be categorized into nutraceuticals, cosmetics, medical, and others.

In terms of geography, the global marine collagen market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global marine collagen market owing to rise in awareness about health benefits associated with the use of marine collagen products in the region. North America is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific in terms of leading the market for marine collagen. Growth in aging population and rise in incidence of joint disorders among the people in Asia Pacific are likely to fuel the growth of the marine collagen market during the forecast period.

Prominent players operating in the global marine collagen market are Darling Ingredients, Nitta Gelatin, Nippi Incorporated, Seagarden AS, and Weishardt Group.

