Marine Biomedicine Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Marine biodiversity is a rich source of medicines and natural products, potentially exploitable in the blue biotech industry The marine environment is our ocean of opportunity for new materials, new compounds and new processes for our society.
The research and industrialization of marine biomedicine is a key development area of the world’s major maritime countries. Since the beginning of the 21st century, the development and listing of marine drugs has accelerated significantly. From 2000 to 2018, eight marine biopharmaceuticals have been supervised by the US Food and Drug Administration. The Authority or the European Medicines Evaluation Agency approved the listing. The global industrialization of marine biomedicine has accelerated.
In 2018, the global Marine Biomedicine market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Marine Biomedicine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marine Biomedicine development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Marinova
NEB
BiotechMarine
GlycoMar
Marine Biotech
Nofima
Sams
Aquapharm
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Marine Animal Technolog
Marine Plant Technology
Market segment by Application, split into
Drug
Health Care Products
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
