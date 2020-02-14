MARIJUANA OIL MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025

Cannabis oil is from the marijuana plant (cannabis indicas). The oil is extracted from the leaves of the cannabis plant. It contains high levels of THC. It is used for medicinal purposes and as a recreational drug.

Global Marijuana Oil market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Marijuana Oil.

This report researches the worldwide Marijuana Oil market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Marijuana Oil breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Marijuana Oil capacity, production, value, price and market share of Marijuana Oil in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Select Oil

K.I.N.D. Concentrates

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria

Emblem Cannabis Oils

Whistler

The Lab

Absolute Terps

Marijuana Oil Breakdown Data by Type

Organic Cannabis Oil

Non-Organic Cannabis Oil

Marijuana Oil Breakdown Data by Application

Recreational

Medical

Marijuana Oil Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Marijuana Oil Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Marijuana Oil capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Marijuana Oil manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

Table of Contents – Key Points



Global Marijuana Oil Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Marijuana Oil Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Marijuana Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Organic Cannabis Oil

1.4.3 Non-Organic Cannabis Oil

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Marijuana Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Recreational

1.5.3 Medical

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Marijuana Oil Production

2.1.1 Global Marijuana Oil Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Marijuana Oil Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Marijuana Oil Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Marijuana Oil Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Marijuana Oil Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Marijuana Oil Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Marijuana Oil Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Marijuana Oil Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Marijuana Oil Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Marijuana Oil Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Marijuana Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Marijuana Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Marijuana Oil Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Select Oil

8.1.1 Select Oil Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Marijuana Oil

8.1.4 Marijuana Oil Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 K.I.N.D. Concentrates

8.2.1 K.I.N.D. Concentrates Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Marijuana Oil

8.2.4 Marijuana Oil Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Canopy Growth Corporation

8.3.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Marijuana Oil

8.3.4 Marijuana Oil Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Aphria

8.4.1 Aphria Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Marijuana Oil

8.4.4 Marijuana Oil Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Emblem Cannabis Oils

8.5.1 Emblem Cannabis Oils Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Marijuana Oil

8.5.4 Marijuana Oil Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Whistler

8.6.1 Whistler Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Marijuana Oil

8.6.4 Marijuana Oil Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 The Lab

8.7.1 The Lab Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Marijuana Oil

8.7.4 Marijuana Oil Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Absolute Terps

8.8.1 Absolute Terps Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Marijuana Oil

8.8.4 Marijuana Oil Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

……Continued

