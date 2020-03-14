Marijuana Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

The global Marijuana market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Marijuana volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Marijuana market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:Cara TherapeuticsCannabis SativaCannaGrow HoldingsUnited CannabisGrowblox SciencesGreenGro TechnologiesGW PharmaceuticalsLexaria CorpMMJ AmericaMedicine ManCanopy GrowthAphriaAurora Cannabis Inc.mCig Inc

Segment by RegionsNorth America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by TypeIndustrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Segment by ApplicationChronic Pain

Arthritis

Migraine

Cancer

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Marijuana Market Overview1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Marijuana1.2 Marijuana Segment by Type1.2.1 Global Marijuana Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Industrial Grade

1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.3 Marijuana Segment by Application1.3.1 Marijuana Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Chronic Pain

1.3.3 Arthritis

1.3.4 Migraine

1.3.5 Cancer

1.3.6 Other

1.3 Global Marijuana Market by Region1.3.1 Global Marijuana Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Marijuana Market Size1.4.1 Global Marijuana Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Marijuana Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Marijuana Market Competition by Manufacturers2.1 Global Marijuana Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Marijuana Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Marijuana Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Marijuana Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Marijuana Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Marijuana Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Marijuana Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Marijuana Business7.1 Cara Therapeutics7.1.1 Cara Therapeutics Marijuana Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Marijuana Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Cara Therapeutics Marijuana Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Cannabis Sativa7.2.1 Cannabis Sativa Marijuana Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Marijuana Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Cannabis Sativa Marijuana Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 CannaGrow Holdings7.3.1 CannaGrow Holdings Marijuana Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Marijuana Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 CannaGrow Holdings Marijuana Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 United Cannabis7.4.1 United Cannabis Marijuana Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Marijuana Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 United Cannabis Marijuana Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Growblox Sciences7.5.1 Growblox Sciences Marijuana Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Marijuana Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Growblox Sciences Marijuana Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

