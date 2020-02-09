Marfan Syndrome Treatment Market – Emergence of New Technologies and Availability of Favorable Reimbursement Policies for High-Cost Therapies are Projected to Drive the Market

Marfan syndrome is a genetic disorder that affects body’s connective tissues. Connective tissues are made up of proteins, especially fibrilin-1, which are responsible for holding the whole body, i.e. organs, tissues, and cells together. Marfan syndrome is caused by the mutation in FBN1 gene which makes protein fibrilin-1. A defect in the fibrilin protein can cause overgrowth in the bones. Moreover, Marfan syndrome primarily affects the cardiovascular system, skeletal system, skin, and the eyes of humans. The condition is mostly inherited; however, 25% of the time it is a new (de novo) mutation. According to the National Human Genome Research Institute, globally one in every 10,000 to 20,000 individuals develop Marfan syndrome. People with Marfan syndrome are very tall, with long, thin arms and legs, with spider like fingers, referred as arachnodactyly. Other symptoms include myopia, ectopia lentis, glaucoma, retinal detachment, and early cataract formation. Additionally, bone overgrowth, loose joints, curvature of the spine (scoliosis), mitral valve prolapse, aortic dissection, and tricuspid valve prolapse are also observed in affected individuals.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/marfan-syndrome-treatment-market.html

Marfan syndrome is difficult to diagnose because its signs and symptoms can vary from person to person. Diagnosis can be carried out through physical examination, medical history, eye examination, chest X-ray, MRI scan, genetic testing, prenatal testing, and preimplantation genetic testing. The Marfan syndrome cannot be cured, but patients can live long, full life with proper treatment and/or management. There is no medical treatment to reverse the fibrillin abnormality in people with Marfan syndrome. Medications that can decrease the pressure inside the aorta such as beta blockers and angiotensin blockers are mostly prescribed. Beta blockers such as propranolol, metoprolol, and atenolol decrease the strain on the aorta by reducing force of contraction. Angiotensin blockers act primarily by lowering blood pressure, which reduces the stress on artery walls.

Prevalence of Marfan syndrome is more common in infants as it is hereditary. Emergence of new technologies, favorable government initiatives, and availability of favorable reimbursement policies for high-cost therapies are projected to drive the global Marfan syndrome treatment market in the near future. However, high cost of drugs and availability of limited scientific data on the treatment and cure of Marfan syndrome are likely to restrain the global Marfan syndrome treatment market.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=43697

The global Marfan syndrome treatment market can be segmented based on treatment type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. In terms of treatment type, the global market can be categorized into heart treatment such as aortic dilation, drugs treatment such as beta blocker, calcium channel blocker & ACE blocker, surgery, bone and joints treatment, eye treatment, and others. Based on route of administration, the global Marfan syndrome treatment market can be bifurcated into oral and injectable. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be divided into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Enquiry for Discount on this Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=43697

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com