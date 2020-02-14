Maraging Steel Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Maraging Steel Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

The Maraging Steel Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Maraging steel is 18% nickel, cobalt strengthened steel (C-type) with excellent properties, workability and heat treatment characteristics. Maraging is double vacuum melted by VIM (Vacuum Induction Melt) followed by VAR (Vacuum Arc Remelt). Maraging material is supplied in the annealed and descaled condition. The alloy is very tough, relatively soft (RC 30/35), readily machined or formed. Maraging provides a high value for critical parts in aerospace, structural, component and tooling Application.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Maraging Steel market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

By Company

Hitachi Metals

Universal Stainless

Villares Metals

Dongbei Special Steel Group

NIPPON KOSHUHA

Bao steel

Daido Steel

Aubert & Dural

Bohler

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Grade 200

Grade 250

Grade 300

Grade 350

By End-User / Application

Aerospace

Hydrospace

Tooling

Continued….