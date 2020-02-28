Maple Water Market Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies during 2018-2027

In order to study the various trends and patterns prevailing in the concerned market, FactMR has included a new report titled “Maple Water Market to Witness Growth Acceleration until the end of 2027 | Market Players are Vertical Water, Necta Nature, Maple 3, Happy Tree, etc.” to its wide online database including upcoming trends and growth factors. This research assessment offers a clear insight about the influential factors that are expected to transform the global market in the near future. The report studies the maple water market worldwide, especially in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions. The intelligent report also anticipates that the market would grow at a constructive CAGR until 2027.

The demand for natural and organic foods and beverages is significantly rising with the increase in health conscious population. Plant-based water such as maple water has around 46 bioactive nutrients that help in boosting immune health and prevents degenerative diseases. Hence, in recent years the maple water consumption has increased across regions. With the rise in people opting exercises and workouts as a part of a healthy lifestyle, the demand for maple water as a workout and sports recovery drink option has increased. Moreover, low-sugar content in maple water is gaining traction as an alternative to coconut water.

Increasing intake of low-calorie beverages by consumers is also leading to a rise in maple water consumption as an alternative to fruit juices and sports drinks. Consumers across the globe are also looking for great tasting beverages with an attractive nutritional profile. Hence, manufacturers are focusing on producing flavored drinks with nutritional value and low-sugar content.

Maple water containing significantly less sugar and high in nutrients is the sole ingredient used in the production of maple syrup. Hence, manufacturers in the maple water market are focusing on supplying large quantity to the producers of maple syrup. According to the International Maple Institute Report, maple syrup production capacity in the US is likely to reach 1 million taps in the coming years.

Increasing consumption of bakery products is driving the demand for maple syrup used as a healthy topping option. Maple syrup is widely used for flavoring various food products. Americas has become a prime producer and consumer of syrups with the increasing demand for alternative sugar sources in food products.

Maple syrup made using maple water is also replacing sugar in cooking, owing to the rise in the obesity rate, especially in the US. While, in Europe, maple syrup is used on a large scale by soft drink manufacturers. It is also used to produce flavored beer, cocktail, and sodas in Europe. Maple syrup consumption and demand is likely to rise in the coming future with a growing preference for low-calorie sweeteners, thereby, accelerating growth in the maple water market. In recent years, maple water has gained much attention as the potential candidate and alternative to coconut and other plant-based water sources. However, maple water which solely depends on maple tree is being impacted by climate change. Studies have shown that rising temperatures and dry climate are affecting the maple trees. The warm temperatures across various regions is also resulting in maple trees to bud, diminishing the sap quality.

As per the research by Proctor Maple Research Center, climate change has had an effect on maple tree. Moreover, the long-term impact of climate change can result in a shift in forest migration with maple trees moving in the North and other parts of New England. Scientists at the Massachusetts University also believe that climate change and continues rise in temperature can result in eradication of maple tree from the US entirely. The effects of climate change is resulting in the decline in maple water and lower yield of syrup from the trees, diminishing the supply in the US.

Maple water market is still at a very nascent stage, maple water is a newcomer among well-established plant-based drink such as coconut water. Hence, very limited research has been done on the maple water and its benefits. Moreover, limited scientific research has been carried that compare its benefits and effects on health compared to other alternatives.

Although there is no harm in drinking maple water, it is also unclear whether nutrients in maple water provide any true health benefits to consumers. Hence, no or very limited research on maple water is impacting the growth of the maple water market. Also, varying temperatures can lead to shorter sap-tapping season impacting the production of maple water.

