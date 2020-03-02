Manuka Honey Global Market Top Key Players – Comvita, Manuka Health, Arataki, Honey, Watson & Son, Streamland and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Manuka Honey Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 118 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

This report studies the global market size of Manuka Honey in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Manuka Honey in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Manuka Honey market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Manuka Honey market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Manuka Honey market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Manuka Honey include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Manuka Honey include

Comvita

Manuka Health

Arataki Honey

Watson & Son

Streamland

Pure Honey New Zealand

KirksBees Honey

Capilano

Nature’s Way

Market Size Split by Type

UMF 5+ / MGO 83 mg/kg (ppm)

UMF 10+ / MGO 263 mg/kg (ppm)

UMF 15+ / MGO 514 mg/kg (ppm)

UMF 20+ / MGO 829 mg/kg (ppm)

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Digestion & Inflammation Treatment

Wound-care & Skincare Products

Other

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Manuka Honey Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Manuka Honey Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 UMF 5+ / MGO 83 mg/kg (ppm)

1.4.3 UMF 10+ / MGO 263 mg/kg (ppm)

1.4.4 UMF 15+ / MGO 514 mg/kg (ppm)

1.4.5 UMF 20+ / MGO 829 mg/kg (ppm)

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Manuka Honey Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Digestion & Inflammation Treatment

1.5.3 Wound-care & Skincare Products

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

…………..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Comvita

11.1.1 Comvita Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Manuka Honey

11.1.4 Manuka Honey Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Manuka Health

11.2.1 Manuka Health Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Manuka Honey

11.2.4 Manuka Honey Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Arataki Honey

11.3.1 Arataki Honey Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Manuka Honey

11.3.4 Manuka Honey Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Watson & Son

11.4.1 Watson & Son Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Manuka Honey

11.4.4 Manuka Honey Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Streamland

11.5.1 Streamland Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Manuka Honey

11.5.4 Manuka Honey Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Pure Honey New Zealand

11.6.1 Pure Honey New Zealand Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Manuka Honey

11.6.4 Manuka Honey Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 KirksBees Honey

11.7.1 KirksBees Honey Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Manuka Honey

11.7.4 Manuka Honey Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Capilano

11.8.1 Capilano Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Manuka Honey

11.8.4 Manuka Honey Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

……..CONTINUED

