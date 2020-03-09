Manufacturing Test Systems Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2028

Manufacturing Test Systems: Introduction

Manufacturing test systems are incorporated during the final stage of an industrial production line. The final Quality Control (QC) tests performed by manufacturing test systems verify the requisite specifications of the manufactured product. The incorporation of manufacturing test systems entails the emulation or strategic simulation of the ambiance in which the product is expected to function or operate. Hence, manufacturing test systems are integrated into a production line to confirm the specifications or rectify issues regarding the functionality of a product. The environment or ambiance in which manufacturing test systems perform product testing procedures consists of a device that communicates with the Device Under Test (DUT), the DUT power supply and with the loads required to ensure the functionality of the DUT and speculate on its future performance.

Manufacturing Test Systems: Market Drivers

The ever-rising usage of military-grade electronic systems for defense and espionage demands proper inspection of those systems to ensure the safety and security of the personnel using them. Sudden malfunction can result in heavy casualties and fatalities. This factor is estimated to drive the global manufacturing test systems market. Moreover, military-grade gear can be extremely expensive and proper maintenance is required to avoid future financial losses. This motivates national militaries to procure manufacturing test systems, thus driving the market. Governments across the globe are focused on enhancing and upgrading their military. High investments made by these governments to facilitate their military research and development is estimated to boost the global manufacturing test systems market. In addition, the availability of enhanced and automated manufacturing test systems is also estimated to play a major role in propelling the global manufacturing test systems market.

Manufacturing Test Systems: Market Segmentation

With regards to equipment application, the global manufacturing test systems market can be segmented into the following:

Ground

Aviation

Marine

Currently, manufacturing test systems for aviation hold the largest market share of the global manufacturing test systems market due to the availability of highly expensive manufacturing test systems for aviation-related applications. However, manufacturing test systems for ground applications are estimated to register the highest growth rate in the global manufacturing test systems market during the forecast period.

On the basis of equipment technology, the global manufacturing test systems market can be segmented into the following,

Automated Manufacturing Test Systems

Manual Manufacturing Test Systems

The manual manufacturing test systems segment holds the largest share of the global market. However, automated manufacturing test systems are estimated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

With regards to service, the global manufacturing test systems market can be segmented into the following:

Rental Services

Maintenance Services

Sales Services

Manufacturing Test Systems: Regional Market Outlook

The manufacturing test systems market is segmented across the Middle East and Africa, Southeast Asia and Others of Asia Pacific, Japan, China, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America and North America. The manufacturing test systems markets in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America regions are estimated to register a strong adoption rate during the forecast period. The manufacturing test systems market in North America holds the largest market share of the global manufacturing test systems market, among all the regions. The growth of the manufacturing test systems market in North America, especially the U.S., can be attributed to the ever-rising investments made by the governments in the region for the enhancement of their military force. A strong market presence of military-grade solutions and service providers in North America is also estimated to drive the manufacturing test systems market in the region. The ever-increasing demand for counter terrorism equipment in the SEA and others of APAC markets is also expected to propel the manufacturing test systems market in the region.

Manufacturing Test Systems: Key Market Players

Some of the major players operating in the global manufacturing test systems market include CACI International Inc.; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Boeing; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Raytheon Company; United Technologies and OSHKOSH DEFENSE, LLC, among others.