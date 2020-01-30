Manufacturing Operations Management Solutions Market: New Opportunities In The Integration Of Optimization

Manufacturing Operations Management Solutions Market – Overview

Many companies are still lagging in investments in technology to support flexible manufacturing operations even though industry leaders have made significant advances in improving the profitability, responsiveness, and efficiency of their companies’ operations. The pressure of increased market demand, growing supplier complexity, greater product diversity, and other pressures are prompting companies to invest in manufacturing operations management solutions. Next-generation manufacturing operations management solutions and new technologies are providing the promise of immediate, better, actionable, and more information. They enable the fastening of traditional seams between suppliers, customers, services, manufacturing operations, and complete business goals. Manufacturing operations management solutions offer end-to-end visibility into quality management and production operations. They connect automatic operations systems and equipment on the shop floor to the decision makers in manufacturing, engineering, production, enterprise management, and product development. Decision makers can identify areas to be enhanced within the manufacturing and product design processes and can make the necessary operational adjustments for more efficient production.

Report Details:

Manufacturing Operations Management Solutions Market – Drivers & Restraints

The goal of manufacturing operations management solutions is to enable operational excellence by bringing benefits such as integration of the shop floor with the enterprise. This enables enterprise wide visibility; reduction in manufacturing cycle time through lean processes; improved returns on net assets; maximum asset utilization across the plant floor; event-based real-time inter-operability to connect all the necessary business processes such as production, quality, maintenance and inventory, etc. Nowadays, prominent manufacturers understand the importance of new product design for the market. They lay emphasis on a digitized model that moves past manual data collection and toward an automated approach. This method provides more actionable and precise information in role-based dashboards for faster reactions and proactive behaviors. It also enables holistic coordination of operations to optimize the use of organizational resources across the enterprise manufacturing value chain. These factors are expected to drive the manufacturing operations management solutions market. However, certain challenges faced by manufacturers are likely to restrain the market in the coming years. They include lack of collaboration across different departments, difficulty coordinating across supply and demand chains, lack of constant improvement cultures and processes, lack of executive support, and lack of available talent. Furthermore, there are new opportunities in the integration of optimization, design, data analytics, and collaboration across all roles and users of applications.

Manufacturing Operations Management Solutions Market – Segmentation

The manufacturing operations management solutions market can be segmented based on solution, application, and region. Based on solution, the market can be classified into manufacturing execution systems, manufacturing intelligence, advanced planning and scheduling, and quality management system. Manufacturing execution systems solutions are based on a unified architecture, a platform for building an integrated manufacturing operations management ecosystem. It aims at using transformational technologies that are expected to influence the future of manufacturing. Manufacturing intelligence is an enterprise solution that targets the future and current transformational technologies that are shaping the future of data analytics for manufacturing. Advanced planning and scheduling solutions are used for detailed scheduling and long-term planning. Customers can select the capabilities that satisfy both their budgets and needs.

Quality management systems allow organizations to optimize quality, safeguard compliance, rework costs, reduce defects, and achieve operational excellence by growing process stability. In terms of application, the manufacturing operations management solutions market can be categorized into industrial, manufacturing production, and others. Based on region, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to account for a significant share of the market as numerous companies are adopting manufacturing operations management solutions in the region.

Manufacturing Operations Management Solutions Market – Key Players

Key players operating in the manufacturing operations management solutions market are ABB Ltd., Siemens Corporation, MOMsoftware, Plex Systems, Inc., Dassault Systèmes, Smart Factory, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and AVEVA Group plc among others.