Manufacturers to Benefit from Lucrative Growth Prospects in the Global Enterprise Unified Communications Voice Equipment Market

Unified communication is the combination of real time and non real time communication services such as video and voice conferencing, speech recognition and e-mail and messaging. Enterprise unified communication includes software and server based products that offers platform for communication for organizations and other enterprises. A key feature of enterprise unified communication is providing consistent user experience across wide range of communication channels. The major advantages of unified communication include price performance and ability to offer high quality services.

The major challenge for providing unified communication services is to firmly integrate server based communication application and products into unified communication infrastructure. However, the market is expected to grow owing to rising demand for convergence of services such as voice mail, e-mail, audio and video conference, telephone PBXs and instant messengers. Additionally, the demand for unified communication is raising due to penetration of mobility applications such wireless e-mail. For instance, the presence of server applications such as multiuser video conferencing and improved communication features for employees in enterprise.

Voice equipments for communication is segmented on the basis of terminal equipment and network equipments. Terminal equipment includes mobile phones, smart phones and tablets, IP phones and soft phones. Network equipments consists of router, switches, private branch exchange (PBX) among others.

The market for Enterprise Unified communication is segmented on the basis of size of enterprise, configuration, services and geography. On the basis of size of company the market is segmented into large scale enterprise, medium scale enterprise. On the basis of configuration the market is segmented into phone to phone, computer to phone and computer to computer. On the basis of services the market is segmented into IP connectivity, managed PBX and hosted business. Moreover, it is expected that hosted business services would dominate the market over the coming years. The increasing demand for mobility is expected to fuel the growth of phone to phone configuration.

The geographical analysis of the market is done on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World. Currently Europe is the leading region among all the geographies due to advanced network infrastructure and availability of resources. Asia Pacific and Middle East offer tremendous growth opportunities for the key unified communication and voice equipment providers. This is due to the rise in number of enterprise in these regions.

The market is highly fragmented with players such as 8×8 Inc., ADTRAN Inc., Ericson-LG, IBM Corporation, MDS Gateways, Microsoft Corporation, Nortel Networks Corp., Outsourcery Plc, PanTerra Networks, Roc Tel International, Siemens Enterprise Communication, Speedflow Communications Ltd. among others. Leading players in the market contributes less 15% of the total revenue of the market.