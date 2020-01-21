Manufacturers to Benefit from Lucrative Growth Prospects in the Global Digital Crosspoint Switches Market

Digital crosspoint switch is significantly considered as the next generation high speed packet switch. Digital crosspoint switches is used to transfer data at faster rate and are basically used in packet switching and telephony. Additionally, digital crosspoint switches are used in applications which include mechanical, medical, video and military among others. This is because digital crosspoint switches can handle several protocols, clock sources and data streams. Over past few years, semiconductor companies have developed chip-to-chip serial links that were deployed in various commercial routers and switches. Crosspoint switch enables high performance for two reasons, first faster data transfer and high speed data. Due to fast innovation pace coupled with changing market conditions in telecommunication industry and proliferation of standards, the digital crosspoint switch market provides opportunity for various integrated circuit manufacturers.

Digital crosspoint switches are commonly used as multiplexer in communication and networking infrastructure. Digital crosspoint switches are expected to achieve significant growth with increasing demand of less expensive, smaller and powerful crosspoint switches. Additionally, increasing demand of 3G wireless service, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and wireless web devices have augmented the need for wide bandwidth communication systems. As digital crosspoint switches are intended to reduce the cost when implementing new systems, migration of broadcasting services such as multimedia-on-demand and cable TV to packet oriented networks is expected to provide major opportunity for this market. The telecommunication industry is rapidly changing. In the past, telecommunication market was driven by technology involved in voice service. Today, digital crosspoint switches are acting as building blocks for telecom systems by providing high flexibility and performance. The continuous adoption of broadband technology have created significant opportunity for IC suppliers that can create cost effective solutions for transport and processing of data. Additionally, increasing adoption of next generation wireless devices which include features such as video recorders, cameras, internet browsing in addition to capabilities such blogging, instant messaging and e-mail, the digital crosspoint switch market is poised to grow.

Crosspoint switches vary in terms of performance and configuration. Some digital crosspoint switches are designed for data acquisition applications, computers, commercial, avionics, automotive, and audio applications. Whereas other crosspoint switches are designed for video, military, medical and industrial applications. With respect to features, digital crosspoint switches may include on-chip electrostatic discharge protection, thermal, fault tolerance and short circuit protection. Digital crosspoint switches provides key interconnect technology and signal integrity that helps to solve the issues posed with high speed networking. The major challenge for manufacturers of digital crosspoint switches is increasing the aggregate data rate and number of ports. The key players of the market include LSI Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Mindspeed Technologies Inc., Vitesse Semiconductor Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc. and Juniper Networks among others.

