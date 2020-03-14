Manufacturers to Benefit from Lucrative Growth Prospects in the Electric Gripper Market

The demand for electric grippers has increased at a significant pace in the recent past. This has encouraged the manufacturers of electric grippers to develop products that are more powerful, efficient and faster. In the past decade, electric grippers were weak and very slow as compared to pneumatic grippers of smaller sizes. However, the latest generation electric grippers can perform better than their air-driven counterparts in terms of grip force and speed, and also offers much more convenience for the operator.

Electric grippers are primarily used for the gripping of work pieces. Furthermore, they enable speed control, acceleration control, gripping force control, multi-point position control and work piece measuring. Electric grippers are most widely adopted in various applications owing to the several advantages offered by them, which include detect grip, position control, force control, cleaner grippers, no air lines, etc.

Global Electric Gripper Market: Segmentation

The global electric gripper market can be segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry.

Based on the type, the global electric gripper market can be segmented into:

2-Finger

3-Finge

Based on the end-use industry, the global electric gripper market can be segmented into:

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Chemicals

Metal Manufacturing

Other Industrial

Global Electric Gripper Market: Dynamics

Electric grippers are gaining significant traction for numerous applications across various end-use industries, primarily because they offer easy control. Electric grippers are very flexible and are good for handling material tolerances. Moreover, electric grippers do not have air lines and are clean, due to which they are cost-effective.

On the other hand, the availability of alternative gripper types, such as pneumatic, hydraulic, vacuum, magnetic, etc., is expected to restrain the growth of the global electric gripper market over the forecast years.

Manufacturers across the globe are under significant pressure to increase agility, reduce pressure and automate more processes, which include labour-intensive processes and high mix. The existing technologies provide limited and expensive solutions for handling different parts. The high costs of custom electric gripper designs and tools often pose as hindrances in the adoption of automation processes. The aforementioned factors are expected to restrain the growth of the global electric gripper market.

Prominent manufacturers engaged in the production of electric gripper are continuously focusing on the introduction of patented technology to gain a higher market share. For instance, in the recent past, SCHUNK introduced its patented electric gripper with improved multi-tooth guidance, permanent lubricant pockets and maximum force for higher workpiece weights.

Global Electric Gripper Market: Regional Outlook

Globally, the electric gripper market is expected to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific region owing to growing industrial automation and the production of robots in Japan and China. Furthermore, the demand for electric grippers in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at significant pace over the forecast years. Asia-Pacific is expected to be followed by North America in the global electric gripper market due to the rising demand for automation in the end-use industries across the U.S. North America is expected to be followed by Europe in terms of the sales of electric grippers over the next decade. Middle East & Africa is expected to account for a small share of the electric gripper market across the globe, however the demand for these devices is expected to grow at a moderate pace in this region in the near future. The Latin America electric gripper market is expected to grow at an above-average growth rate over the assessment period.

Global Electric Gripper Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players involved in the global electric gripper market include SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG; GIMATIC USA; SMC Corporation of America; DESTACO (Dover Company); PARKER HANNIFIN CORP; Yamaha Motors Co., Ltd.; HIWIN Corporation; TOYO Corporation; ZIMMER GROUP; SMAC Corporation; IAI America, Inc.; Robotiq; PHD Inc. and Camozzi Group.

The global electric gripper market is expected to be significantly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of large number of regional as well as local players in the market. Some of the manufacturers involved in the market are focusing on the introduction of electric grippers with zero maintenance, which help reduce maintenance costs and provide more reliability as compared to traditional grippers.