Manufacturers Rely on QR Code Labels as a Brand Management Tool

Quick response (QR) codes are growingly popping up in product labels which a novel way to display the barcode, and each of them has a unique look. QR codes are rapidly becoming a popular addition to several companies’ marketing arsenal. The two-dimensional barcodes invented in Japan is getting popular over the world. Accessible by handheld devices such as smartphones; companies are able to share more in-depth and richer content. With exciting possibilities and opportunities abound, lately QR label market is gaining momentum. These excerpts draw resemblance from the report titled, “QR Code Labels Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2027,” which has been lately added to Market Research Hub’s (MRH) exhaustive repository. QR codes hold opportunities galore as a brand management tool. With pertinent companies weighing in a lot of importance to social media, incentive through discount to the customers who check-in to or follow company’s profile using the QR code have witnessed a surge. Web objects such as music clips, videos and images act as an invaluable content for the social graph. Given QR codes enhance your search engine and social media optimization, companies are looking to propel traffic to such searchable objects. With QR code emerging as one of the popular tools for the world’s biggest brands, gaming blockchain company Enjin rolled out a potent wallet update—Enjin Beam—in 2018 which allows users to scan a QR code and subsequently receive digital assets. This could solve the conundrum for brands vying innovative ways to augment customer engagement and lifetime customer value. Enjin hopes the technology will have a bearing on a range of advertising, retail and technology companies as they will use it to reward users with tokenized prizes, discount coupons, and unique collectible items.

QR Code Labels Market: Report Content

The report provides a coherent analysis on the QR code labels market which is backed up by qualitative and quantitative analysis. Additionally, the report delves into the happenings surrounding the market that have considerable impact on the growth of the QR code labels market, incorporating drivers, opportunities, trends and restraints. Further, the report elucidates segregation of the market to offer a robust analysis of the market.

The report includes executive summary, overview section which reveal a deep dive analysis of the QR code labels market. Furthermore, market overview section focuses on PESTLE analysis to present a thorough assessment on the market. Meanwhile, the overview section delineates Porters’ Five Force analysis that will aid in analyzing competitive scenario with pertaining to QR code labels market.

The robust analysis of competitive landscape of the QR code labels market is bolstered by Porters’ Five Force Analysis. Besides, the Porters’ Five Force Analysis delves into potential strategies of the pertinent players in the QR code labels market. Additionally, the report also elucidates SWOT analysis, company profile, product portfolio, recent development, company profile, strategic approach, key differentiation.

QR Code Labels Market: Research Methodology

The report is backed up by thorough research undertaken to provide a robust analysis. Primary research and secondary research have been used to provide a prudent assessment on QR code labels market. The secondary research encompasses Factiva, EC filing, trade journals and resourceful database. Further, the report is propelled by primary research, incorporating genuine review from experts, telephonic interview, genuine views from seasoned analyst and surveys. Meanwhile, the report also delves into absolute dollar opportunity analysis and Y-o-Y projections to offer deep dive analysis of the market.

