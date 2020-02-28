Manufacturers Prioritizing Novel Product Launches to Boost Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market Sustenance

The Fact.MR report analyses latent growth opportunities in the lewy body dementia treatment market from 2018 to 2028. As per the research study, the lewy body dementia treatment is likely to accelerate at a value CAGR of more than 4.5% during the foreseeable period. The global lewy body dementia treatment market is projected to surpass US$ 3,650 Mn in 2019, up from nearly 3,500 Mn in 2018. Broader factors concerning the healthcare industry, especially renewed focus on managing geriatric and mental health issues, are likely to impact growth of lewy body dementia treatment market.

Increasing prevalence of lewy body dementia and the absence of concerned drugs to manage this ailment is influencing pharma companies to invest in R&D. Currently, Alzheimer’s treatment drugs are used for managing lewy body dementia; however, it is highly likely that a range of generic drugs will proliferate the market in the near future.

As per the study, the funding for research and investments in drugs has increased significantly, owing to the increasing prevalence of mental health issues, especially in elderly population. According to the study, increase in the number of on-going clinical trials will pave way for more effective lewy body dementia treatment over existing options.

The Fact.MR report on lewy body dementia treatment market provides an exhaustive analysis of the lewy body dementia treatment market roadmap during the forecast period 2018-2028. The report on lewy body dementia treatment market sheds light on diverse opportunities in lewy body dementia treatment market space over the foreseeable period for the stakeholders to make a note of for decision-making. The report on lewy body dementia treatment market also offers a comprehensive segmental analysis, wherein all the lucrative segments are given in detail in tandem with their performance during the assessment period. Lastly, the report on lewy body dementia treatment market features a competitive landscape that provides details about different companies operating in the global market space, along with their unique strategies to gain a competitive edge in the global market space.

North America to Remain Most Lucrative Market for Lewy Body Dementia Treatment

According to the Fact.MR study, North America is likely to account for nearly one-third share of the market. This can be attributed to the rapid shift in demand for lewy body dementia treatment in developed economies, which have progressive healthcare sector and healthy reimbursement scenario for expensive drug cost. Furthermore, the easy accessibility for such treatment due to the presence of concerned healthcare professionals is driving growth in North America lewy body dementia treatment market. The study anticipates East Asia to be the second lucrative market for lewy body dementia treatment, following North America.

Key Players operating in the lewy body dementia treatment market and profiled in the report include BioArctic AB, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Mylan NV, Sanofi AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Eisai Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Allergan Plc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., and Mallinckrodt Pharmacauticals.

