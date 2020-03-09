Manufacturers of Safety Labels Market to Benefit from Lucrative Growth Opportunities on Account of Increasing Adoption

Safety labels market: Overview

Safety labels are stickers which indicate the certified notice from the manufacturer thus providing information about the products and its guidelines that are to be followed by the consumer. Safety labels comprise the date of manufacturing, batch number, warning, expiry date, and lot number. Safety labels have been designed to safeguard the environment, human health, and society. Safety labels are to be used on every product and sector for the safety reason. Government organization as (FDA) US food and drug administration have issued mandatory safety labels. The top 3 industries implementing safety labels are the pharmaceutical industry, Tobacco industry, food and beverages industry. Safety labels on tobacco packaging indicate the warning in the form of written and symbolic notice to describe the physical, harmful as well as psychosocial effects of the use of Tobacco. Safety labels on food and beverages help consumers to make their own choice by the providence of labels of ingredient and allergens present. Safety labels on the pharmaceutical product help to monitor the uses, dosage, and storage condition of the product. Safety labels are manufactured according to the durability of the product and cost of it.

Safety labels market: dynamics

According to development, society has become more conscious about the safety labels use and its effect due to awareness about various effect caused due to the adverse impact of the product. Different types of safety labels are designed according to the product. E.g., Non-vegetarian product or any other product containing living being organs or parts of it are indicated as a brown square with a dot in its symbol, and for vegetarians, it has been indicated by the similar green colour symbol. Safety labels comprise of various kinds of materials like wood, metal, plastic according to is durability and cost of the product. Safety labels market is growing due to awareness of safety guidelines. Which are to be followed and the demand for a good brand and quality product are increasing so the disappearance of unbranded product and product without safety labels are not accepted by the society. The tremendous increase is being witnessed in the safety labels market due to increase in demand of these labels in industries such as construction, automotive, transportation and logistics, and consumer durable goods. Safety labels work as a live savior guard so that humans, environment, and society are being protected from severe damages and has increase the demand for safety labels.

Safety labels market: Trends

Intensifying in cross border trade has led to development in warehousing & logistics infrastructure in various geographies across the globe. This has eventually driven the market for safety labels over the last decade. According to growing trends, many influencing and attractive symbols have been designed, as safety labels which have been used by Corporates and government organization for the safety purpose of the society.

Safety labels market: segment

By cover type, the safety labels market is segmented into-

Chemical labels

Hazardous labels

Electrical labels

Custom labels

Others

By type, the safety labels market is segmented into-

Permanent Safety Labels

Temporary Safety Labels

By end use industry served, the safety labels market is segmented into-

Tobacco industry

Electrical and electronics industry

Chemical industry

Food and beverage industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Others

Safety labels market: regional outlook

The Asia-pacific region is expected to register grow reasonably higher CAGR in comparison with other regions over the forecast period. It is due to developing economies in India, southeast countries and China; urbanization; industrialization; and excellent PEST (political, economic, social, and technological) condition. The demand for safety labels is going to increase multiple time in the coming years due to the increase in quality product. It will also be going to increase due to an increase in the safety guidelines and quality enhancement of the product.

Safety labels market: key players

Some of the key players operating in the safety labels market are-

Avery Dennison Corporation

3M Company

Maverick Label, Inc.

Multi-colour Corporation

Mercian Labels Ltd

Clabro label inc.

Brady Corporation

Tapp Label Company, LLC

Advanced Labels Limited

Printpack, Inc

Regions Included:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Report Highlights: