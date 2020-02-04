Manufactured Board Market 2018- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

This report studies the global Manufactured Board market status and forecast, categorizes the global Manufactured Board market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Georgia-Pacific

Boise Cascade

Roseburg

Murphy Company

Hill Wood Products

Mid-Columbia Lumber

Zenecar LLC

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Plywood

Oriented strand board (OSB)

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

Table of Content:

Global Manufactured Board Market Research Report 2018

1 Manufactured Board Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Manufactured Board

1.2 Manufactured Board Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Manufactured Board Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Manufactured Board Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Plywood

1.2.3 Oriented strand board (OSB)

1.3 Global Manufactured Board Segment by Application

1.3.1 Manufactured Board Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Residential Construction

1.3.3 Commercial Construction

1.4 Global Manufactured Board Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Manufactured Board Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Manufactured Board (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Manufactured Board Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Manufactured Board Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……..

7 Global Manufactured Board Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Georgia-Pacific

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Manufactured Board Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Georgia-Pacific Manufactured Board Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Boise Cascade

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Manufactured Board Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Boise Cascade Manufactured Board Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Roseburg

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Manufactured Board Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Roseburg Manufactured Board Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Murphy Company

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Manufactured Board Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Murphy Company Manufactured Board Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Hill Wood Products

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Manufactured Board Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Hill Wood Products Manufactured Board Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Mid-Columbia Lumber

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Manufactured Board Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Mid-Columbia Lumber Manufactured Board Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Zenecar LLC

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Manufactured Board Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Zenecar LLC Manufactured Board Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..

