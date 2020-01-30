Manometry Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Manometry Systems Market: Overview

The term manometry refers to a diagnostic procedure that is conducted to make measurement of the pressure or impedance exerted by muscles inside body lumen like nasal cavity, rectum, and esophagus. A catheter or probe that contains liquid phase or solid phase pressure transducer is inserted inside the lumen. Pressure that has been exerted by the muscles is then measured by using a computer system and a manometry unit. Manometry is done so as to evaluate motility studies in many of the disorders like abnormal sphincter contraction, fecal incontinence, constipation, dysphagia, and achalasia. Gastro-intestinal manometry lasts around 5 to 24 hours. Technological advancement in the manometry system are allowing other tests that are to be performed together with impedance mapping like temperature monitoring and pH monitoring.

Considering the international vendor landscape, the world market for manometry systems can be considered as moderately fragmented and the market players focus on strategically important partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions.

Manometry Systems Market: Trends and Opportunities

Expansion in the base of geriatric population and changing dietary habits are estimated to increase the number of patients with gastrointestinal motility diseases like dysphagia, hiatal hernia, achalasia, and constipation. Increase in the investment for the development of healthcare infrastructure and rising per capita healthcare expenditure are quite likely to drive the world market for manometry systems in the years to come. In addition to that, less awareness amongst patients and physicians in underdeveloped and emerging economies and high cost are prognosticated to limit the growth of the market.

Besides, high adoption of manometry for many of the diagnosis procedures so as to monitor on a long-term basis is estimated to contribute towards high share of the market by the hospital industry. Rising demand for hospital stay that is short-term and increasing number of gastrointestinal processes like endoscopy that is being done at ambulatory surgical centers are quite likely to fuel the segment.

Manometry Systems Market: Geography

In terms of geography, the world market for manometry systems can be divided into North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Increased adoption of technology and high cost of healthcare from private and public sector in North America are expected to contribute towards the high market share of this region. In addition to this, wide prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders that is lifestyle induced is expected to fuel the market in North America. The region of Europe is expected to hold around substantial share of the world market for manometry systems over the period of forecast owing to the well-established health care infrastructure in the said region. Rising investment by the various governing bodies in the development of health care infrastructure in various emerging markets like India and China are likely to propel the said market in Asia Pacific. The regions of Latin America and South Asia are forecasted to have very high prevalence of gastro-intestinal motility diseases across the world and the same is estimated to expand the base of manometry systems in these regions thereby propelling the market.

Manometry Systems Market: Company Profiling

The analysts of this report have profiled some of the topnotch companies that are active in this market. Major market participants that are operating in the world market for manometry systems comprise EB Neuro S.p.A., MEDSPIRA, Medtronic, Medica S.p.A., RMS Medical Devices, MARQUAT Génie Biomédical, Diversatek, Inc., Dentsleeve International Ltd, and LABORIE are some of the prominent names that adorn the said market. These leading companies are expected to focus on strengthening their presence across various geographical through various growth promoting strategies like acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product diversification.

