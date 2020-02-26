Manometers Market Forecast and Segments, 2018-2028

Manometers Market Insights

The pressure gauge industry’s impressive growth, in turn, drives the progress of manometer market which finds application in multiple applications starting from manufacturing to healthcare to the construction industry. Their unique application can be found in the meteorology for climate forecasting also.

With the increasing demand for manometer in the industrial sector, new pressure gauge technology has enhanced the efficiency of standard manometer addressing challenges such as high-pressure levels and pounding processes, severe corrosion or erosion, wide alterations of temperature and environment, error-prone readings and lack of real-time application of data. MKS Instruments, Inc., a global provider of measuring instruments, has recently launched novel Enhanced Etch Sensor for the Baratron® E28 and DA02 capacitance manometer product line with improved etch process control.

Demand for pressure gauges or manometer is estimated to remain higher in oil and gas sector where pressure measurements play a crucial role in all oilrig processes starting from upstream oil & gas extraction to downstream processing. In addition, manometers play a vital role in the management of successful industrial operations including maintenance of reactor temperatures with precision in the chemical industry and enhancing cogeneration opportunity through high-pressure boilers in water treatment facilities.

While the fundamental technology has almost remained the same since the development of manometer, manufacturers in the manometer market persistently introduce innovations to address ever-evolving industrial needs.

Manometers Market: Introduction

Manometer is a device employed for measuring pressure at multiple or single points in a single or multiple pipelines, by balancing the fluid column by a same or another column of the fluid. Broadly categorizing, manometers are of two types including differential manometers and simple manometers. Simple manometers measure pressure at a single point in the fluid, whereas differential manometers measure the pressure at two or more points in multiple or single flow lines. Manometers find applications in healthcare, engineering, weather forecasting and avionics. In healthcare applications, manometers are used as devices for measuring the blood pressure of the patients. The blood pressure of the patient can be observed by the movement of mercury in the glass tube. Moreover, manometers are also used for monitoring the pressure in the patient airways. Manufacturers are focusing on improving the precision of the manometers by implementing technologically advanced manufacturing practices in order to meet the global demand of manometers in numerous applications. Furthermore, manometers are also being employed in numerous industries such as thermal power plants in order to measure pressure in the power plants.

Manometers Market: Dynamics

The growth of the global manometers market is predominantly reliant on the growth of numerous industries, including manufacturing, chemical, petrochemical and many others. With expected growth of these industries in the near future across the globe, the demand of manometers is expected to grow manifold times over the assessment period. Moreover, numerous manometer manufacturers are focusing on introducing high precision manometers, this is projected to further increase the application of manometers in critical areas of pressure measurement. Furthermore, the recent trend in the market is the introduction of digital manometers for accurate and precise readings. Also, numerous other liquids are being used in place of mercury in order to increase the accuracy of manometers and as an alternative solution for hazardous mercury manometers. Moreover, suppliers of manometers provide alternatives of mercury manometers either in same or much lower price. Moreover, manometers are extensively used for measurement purposes in HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) and low-pressure pneumatic or gas systems. Future prospects of the global HVAC industry are anticipated to be positive, which is estimated to further boost the demand for manometers in the coming years. Moreover, increasing application of manometers in the construction industry for construction of bridges and other engineering applications is expected to supplement the growth of the manometers market over the assessment period.

Mercury manometers are becoming obsolete these days. This can be attributed to the hazardous nature of mercury, owing to the stringent government regulations regarding the use of the mercury manometers in many countries across the globe. Furthermore, it is difficult to read and handle mercury manometers. All such reasons cumulate to restrain the anticipated growth of the manometers market in the coming years. Furthermore, with advancements in technology, introduction of numerous alternative electronic measuring instruments in the market is anticipated to put added pressure on the manufactures, which is expected to restrain the growth of the market over the coming years.

Manometers Market: Regional Outlook

The global manometers market shares a synergic relationship with numerous industries, including manufacturing, chemical, construction and HVAC. With expected growth of the manufacturing and chemical industries in APAC the demand for manometers is expected to witness incremental rise in the region over the assessment period. Furthermore, Europe also pose opportunities for the growth of manometers market, owing to the booming chemical industry in the region. Also, with anticipated expansion of the construction industry in the Middle East, the demand for manometers is projected to increase substantially over the coming years, which is expected to promote the growth of the manometers market over the assessment period.

Manometers Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants in the global manometers market are:

Duncan Instruments Canada Ltd

Setra Systems, Inc.

Dwyer Instruments, Inc.

PCE Deutschland GmbH

Fieldpiece Instruments, Inc.

Keller America Inc.

Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation

RadonAway Inc.

General Tools & Instruments LLC.

Universal Enterprises, Inc.

Flowtech Measuring Instruments Private Limited

OMEGA Engineering, Inc.

