Manhole Housing Lifter Hook Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2018-2028

Manhole Housing Lifter Hook Market Insights

The manhole housing lifter hook is used for transporting and laying manhole housing.

The manhole housing lifter hook is a tool which has a curved or indented portion to grab or connect or attach itself with manhole housing. Manhole housing lifter hooks are used in various industries to serve different purposes. Manhole lifter finds its importance in utility hole, cable chamber, maintenance hole, inspection chamber, access chamber or sewer hole, where they are used to open the manhole housing cover for inspection, valve adjustments or performing maintenance on underground and buried public utility and other services including water, sewers, telephone, electricity, storm drains, district heating and gas.

The global market for manhole housing lifter hook is estimated to grow with a mid-single digit CAGR owing to increase in the government policy to perform the aforementioned application underground & rising focus towards safe drainage.

Manhole Housing Lifter Hook Market Dynamics

Demand for manhole housing lifter hooks is highly dependent on the growth and operations of various end-use verticals. Substantial growth in IT & communication, water transportation (supply), oil & gas industry & in water drainage facility is anticipated to be the key factors driving the growth of the manhole housing lifter hook market. Regional governments are investing significantly in smart city projects to gain a significant position across the globe & maintain their economic position, with an improved lifestyle. This, in turn, may positively impact the global manhole housing lifter hooks market during the forecast period. Growing demand for the smart city across the globe, especially in developing countries is likely to contribute to the global manhole housing lifter hooks market.

Advancement in manhole housing lifter hooks will improve the working load limit to lift heavy loads or to perform other heavy duty actions. Increasing production capability of the manufacturer is estimated to fuel the demand for manhole housing lifter hooks market, owing to the increasing demand for efficient and durable hooks in various end-use verticals. The need for manhole housing lifter hooks is estimated to witness significant growth in the near future. This is expected to project substantial opportunities in the global manhole housing lifter hooks market during the forecast period.

Manhole housing lifter hooks market is not an impartial industry. Demand for manhole housing lifter hooks is directly dependent on various end-use verticals, such as water transportation, information & technology, telecommunication, oil & gas industry and in drainage system. The output generation of these end-use verticals may be subjected to various risks, including raw material price fluctuations, political and economic instability and several regulatory risks in the region. Hence, a slowdown in any end-use vertical can significantly impact the sales growth projection of the manhole housing lifter hooks market.

Manhole Housing Lifter Hook Market Segmentation

The global market for manhole housing lifter hook is segmented by loading capacity, pipe diameter, headroom & by region. On the basis of loading capacity, global manhole housing lifter hooks market is segmented as <5000 lbs, 5000-10000 lbs, 10000-15000 lbs & >15000 lbs. On the basis of pipe diameter, global market for manhole housing lifter hook market is segmented as below 70 Inches, 70-90 Inches, 90-100 Inches & more than 100 inches. On the basis of headroom, manhole housing lifter hooks market is segmented as lea than 30 inches, 30-40 Inch, 40-50 Inches & More than 50 Inches.

Manhole Housing Lifter Hook Market Regional Overview

The manhole housing lifter hooks market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a fast rate with significant contribution from developing countries, such as China and India. Increasing smart city projects in countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, India, Russia, South Africa and Ukraine are anticipated to create positive opportunities for the global manhole housing lifter hooks market. Owing to the higher rate of development & growth in IT & communication sector activities in the Europe and North America region, the demand for manhole housing lifter hooks is estimated to be significant in the respective regions. Growing oil and gas industries in Middle East and Africa and Latin America region is also anticipated to fuel the demand for manhole housing lifter hooks during the forecast period.

Manhole Housing Lifter Hook Market Prominent Players

The global manhole housing lifter hooks market is dominated by major players such as Grainger, Caldwell Group, Lift-It, Bernies Tool, Lansing Forge Inc and Blackburn Manufacturing Gorlitz Sever among others.

