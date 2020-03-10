Mango Puree Market: Exploring the Impact of Trends on Strategies of Key Players

Global Mango Puree Market: Overview

Mango puree is a pressed and blended soft creamy paste or thick liquid, which is obtained in mango pulp format. Mango puree has an accepted brix range from 14.0 – 18.0. Aseptic mango purees with a natural brix of up to 28 degrees have been produced and used for making dairy products (yoghurts, etc.), ice cream, and biscuit making (chocolate & cereal bars, etc.). There are two types of mango purees available i.e. organic and conventional mango puree. Organic mango puree is free from synthetic additives such as pesticides, chemical fertilizers, and dyes. Whereas, conventional mango puree product is processed with other additives or mixed with other suitable mixtures to form a product prepared under good manufacturing practices.

Future Market Insights has come up with a new research report on the global mango puree market titled ‘Mango Puree Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2026) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)’. According to the research report, the market is expected to hold a market value of over US$ 1,000 Mn in 2017, reaching a value of over US$ 2,100 Mn in 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Global Mango Puree Market: Dynamics

The global mango puree market is experiencing an exceptional growth as the overall consumption of mangoes has increased. As the flavour is liked by a large number of people all over the world, it is used in the production of many products from different industries such as infant food, ice-cream and yoghurt, bakery snacks etc. However the market is still facing some restraints due to lack of production, strict import policies especially in the U.S., which depends completely on imports for mangoes. The market may also face a backlash from a sudden wave of health consciousness among people.

Global Mango Puree Market: Segmental Highlights

This research bifurcates the global mango puree market into different segments that helps in easy understanding and analysis of the complete market. The segmentation is done on the basis of source, end use and region.

Here are some key highlights of the segmental analysis:

On the basis of source , the analysis shows that conventional form of mango puree is leading the segment with a market value of over US$ 1,000 Mn in 2017. However organic form is expected to grow at a higher rate with a CAGR of 7.9%, as compared to the CAGR of the conventional form at 7.2% during the forecast period of 2017-2027.

, the analysis shows that conventional form of mango puree is leading the segment with a market value of over US$ 1,000 Mn in 2017. However organic form is expected to grow at a higher rate with a CAGR of 7.9%, as compared to the CAGR of the conventional form at 7.2% during the forecast period of 2017-2027. The analysis of end use shows that the beverages segment is expected to dominate the market with a market value of over US$ 570 Mn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The regional analysis of the global mango puree market shows that APEJ region is expected to lead the market with a market value of over US$ 300 Mn in 2017. The second place is taken by MEA with an estimated market share of over US$ 280 Mn in 2017.

Global Mango Puree Market: Competitive Landscape

The report consists of a section dedicated to the competitive scenario of the global mango puree market. It profiles the major players leading the global mango puree market. Some of the top companies included in the report are Symrise AG, Döhler GmbH, Kiril Mischeff, Riviana Foods Pty Ltd, Nestlé S.A., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc, Newberry International Produce Limited etc.

