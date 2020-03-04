FactMR has actively published a new research study titled “Mandarin Oil Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2017 to 2022 | Key Players are, Mountain Rose Herbs Inc., doTERRA International LLC, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the mandarin oil market during the period from 2017-2022. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global mandarin oil market is expected to showcase impressive growth at 5% CAGR during the period until 2022.

Originating in ancient Chinese medicine, mandarin oil is reputed to be the most calming and sweetest essential oil. According to ancient stories, the mandarin fruit was exchanged as gifts in a ritual known as ‘Mandarinsn’ which may have given rise to the current name. Mandarin oil brightens the skin, reduces acne, fights insomnia, reduces scars, eliminates wrinkles, and tackles oily skin. Mandarin oil is even thought to have antiseptic qualities that address health issues such as leaky gut syndrome in addition to relieving gas and stimulating the lymphatic system. Mandarin oil is used in cosmetics, skin care products, and even in beverages and food products today, making the scope of the mandarin oil market almost limitless.

A notable shift in consumer tastes has occurred in the 21st century where they expressly prefer natural or organic products. Mandarin oil, as one of the essential oils, is perfectly placed to benefit from this as it is mild enough to use without fear in aromatherapy. While essential oils have been popular in developed countries for some time now, they have become much more so in emerging economies led by China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Mandarin oil has no side effects unlike conventional drugs which go a long way in raising the profile of the mandarin oil market.

The trade segment is nearly twice the size of the franchise outlet segment in the mandarin oil market by revenue share and is on track to be worth more than US$ 90 million at the end of 2022. Europe is a particularly attractive region as it is poised to witness the highest CAGR of 5% for the period from 2017 to 2022. The franchise outlet segment is only anticipated to near a revenue share of 1/5th in the mandarin oil market by distribution channel. Along with Europe, key stakeholders would be advised to target North America.

Even though the online segment accounts for just a fifth of the revenue in the mandarin oil market, there is a strong possibility that this distribution channel could become increasingly important in the days ahead. Improving Internet connectivity in emerging markets coupled with the falling prices of data and smartphones are expected to make online retail critical and companies are recommended to account for this in this plans. Europe represents approx. 2/5th of the contribution to the online channel and it is projected to retain this share and have a value of nearly US$ 23 million in 2022.

The natural segment has a 3/4th revenue share in the mandarin oil market and it is estimated to rise to nearly US$ 170 million by end 2022. Europe and Latin America are likely to grow with a CAGR considerably higher than that of other regions in the mandarin oil market.

The report also highlights key manufacturers in the global market for mandarin oil, which include Fischer S/A – Com. Ind. e Agricultura (Citrosuco Paulista SA), Bontoux S.A.S, Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd., Symrise AG, Young Living Essential Oils LC, Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd., Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc., doTERRA International, LLC, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, and Biolandes.

