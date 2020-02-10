MANAGEMENT CONSULTING SERVICES MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Management Consulting Services Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Management Consulting Services Market:

Executive Summary

Management consulting is the practice of helping organizations to improve their performance, operating primarily through the analysis of existing organizational problems and the development of plans for improvement. Organizations may draw upon the services of management consultants for a number of reasons, including gaining external (and presumably objective) advice and access to the consultants’ specialized expertise.

The USA revenue of Management Consulting Services market was valued at 60428 M USD in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 87001 M USD in 2025. In the future eight years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 4.65%.

North America has the largest global export and manufacturers in Management Consulting Services market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Management Consulting Services in 2017.

In the industry, Deloitte Consulting profits most in 2017 and recent years, while PwC and EY ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 10.31%, 9.97% and 9.69% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Management Consulting Services, including Operations Advisory, Strategy Advisory and HR Advisory. And Operations Advisory is the main type for Management Consulting Services, and the Operations Advisory reached a sales value of approximately 74808 M USD of in 2017, with 53.66% of USA sales value.

Management Consulting Services technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group

In 2018, the global Management Consulting Services market size was 139400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 198300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Management Consulting Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Management Consulting Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Deloitte Consulting

PwC

EY

KPMG

Accenture

IBM

McKinsey

Booz Allen Hamilton

The Boston Consulting Group

Bain & Company

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Operations Advisory

Strategy Advisory

HR Advisory

Market segment by Application, split into

Less than $500m

$500-$1bn

$1bn-$5bn

$5bn+

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Management Consulting Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Management Consulting Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Management Consulting Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Management Consulting Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Operations Advisory

1.4.3 Strategy Advisory

1.4.4 HR Advisory

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Management Consulting Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Less than $500m

1.5.3 $500-$1bn

1.5.4 $1bn-$5bn

1.5.5 $5bn+

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Management Consulting Services Market Size

2.2 Management Consulting Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Management Consulting Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Management Consulting Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Management Consulting Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Management Consulting Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Management Consulting Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Management Consulting Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Management Consulting Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Management Consulting Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Management Consulting Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Management Consulting Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Management Consulting Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Deloitte Consulting

12.1.1 Deloitte Consulting Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Management Consulting Services Introduction

12.1.4 Deloitte Consulting Revenue in Management Consulting Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Deloitte Consulting Recent Development

12.2 PwC

12.2.1 PwC Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Management Consulting Services Introduction

12.2.4 PwC Revenue in Management Consulting Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 PwC Recent Development

12.3 EY

12.3.1 EY Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Management Consulting Services Introduction

12.3.4 EY Revenue in Management Consulting Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 EY Recent Development

12.4 KPMG

12.4.1 KPMG Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Management Consulting Services Introduction

12.4.4 KPMG Revenue in Management Consulting Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 KPMG Recent Development

12.5 Accenture

12.5.1 Accenture Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Management Consulting Services Introduction

12.5.4 Accenture Revenue in Management Consulting Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.6 IBM

12.6.1 IBM Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Management Consulting Services Introduction

12.6.4 IBM Revenue in Management Consulting Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 IBM Recent Development

12.7 McKinsey

12.7.1 McKinsey Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Management Consulting Services Introduction

12.7.4 McKinsey Revenue in Management Consulting Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 McKinsey Recent Development

12.8 Booz Allen Hamilton

12.8.1 Booz Allen Hamilton Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Management Consulting Services Introduction

12.8.4 Booz Allen Hamilton Revenue in Management Consulting Services Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Booz Allen Hamilton Recent Development

12.9 The Boston Consulting Group

12.9.1 The Boston Consulting Group Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Management Consulting Services Introduction

12.9.4 The Boston Consulting Group Revenue in Management Consulting Services Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 The Boston Consulting Group Recent Development

12.10 Bain & Company

12.10.1 Bain & Company Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Management Consulting Services Introduction

12.10.4 Bain & Company Revenue in Management Consulting Services Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Bain & Company Recent Development

Continuous…

