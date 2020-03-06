Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the Managed Wi-Fi Solution market. This report counts infrastructure product (hardware & software) and service for Managed Wi-Fi Solution. The infrastructure product mainly include Access Points (AP), WLAN Controller, and Management Software. The service mainly focus on networking services and infrastructure services. The networking services segment includes network security, network auditing and testing, network planning and designing, network consulting, and configuration and change management. The infrastructure services segment is categorized as survey and analysis, system integration and upgradation, installation and provisioning, wireless infrastructure maintenance and management, and training and support.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Aruba (HPE)

Ruckus Wireless (Arris)

Huawei

Ubiquiti

Comcast Business

Aerohive

Mojo Networks

The market is gaining traction, as managed Wi-Fi solutions and services are instrumental in managing the user access and the entire life cycle of WLAN, from designing, engineering, and installing wireless systems to the entire network management, including infrastructure management. Enterprises are roping in MSPs to manage their widespread and complex Wi-Fi networks, to fulfill the connectivity demand of employees, guests, and commercial users for providing instant, secure, and reliable internet connectivity.

In this study, the market for Managed Wi-Fi Solution consumption divided into six geographic regions: USA is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the managed Wi-Fi solutions market during the forecast period. The region has witnessed huge investments in wireless technologies and the rapid adoption of BYOD policies and Wi-Fi-enabled smart devices for enhanced productivity, employee satisfaction, and cost-effectiveness. These factors are expected to drive the market in USA. In USA, total Managed Wi-Fi Solution accounted for 54.53 %. In the Europe, total Managed Wi-Fi Solution accounted for 22.29 %. Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and has always been a lucrative region. The managed Wi-Fi solutions market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC has witnessed the heavy deployment of wireless hotspots in many cities, and various government initiatives are promoting the adoption of internet and smart devices. A majority of enterprises in this region are adopting managed Wi-Fi solutions and services to provide internet access to their employees and guests, thereby contributing to the overall growth of the managed Wi-Fi solutions market. Especially in China, The market in China Managed Wi-Fi Solution is growing rapidly, that accounted for 7.78 %, in Japan 3.50%, in India 1.80 % and in South East Asia 1.64 %.

In 2018, the global Managed Wi-Fi Solution market size was 5470 million US$ and it is expected to reach 11900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Managed Wi-Fi Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed Wi-Fi Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Product

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

IT and Telecommunications

BFSI

Retail

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Transportation, Logistics and Hospitality

Manufacturing

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Managed Wi-Fi Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Managed Wi-Fi Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

