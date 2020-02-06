Managed VPN Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

This report studies the Managed VPN market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Managed VPN market by product and Application/end industries.
The global Managed VPN market size will reach about 11,030 million USD in 2025 from 28,249 million USD in 2018 all around the world, with the CAGR of 14.4%.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Managed VPN.
Europe also play important role in global market, with market size of 3.3 billion USD in 2018 and will be 9 billion USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 15.4%.
The major players in global market include
- Orange Business Services
- AT&T
- Verizon Communication
- Cisco Systems
- BT Group PLC
- Vodafone Group
- NTT Corporation
- CenturyLink
- Telefonica
- Tata Communications
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Managed VPN for these regions, from 2014 to 2025 (forecast)
- North America
- Europe
- China
- India
- Rest of APAC
- Central & South America
On the basis of product, the Managed VPN market is primarily split into
- Remote Access VPN
- Site-to-site VPN
On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers
- BFSI, Healthcare
- IT and Media
- Transportation
- Manufacturing, Energy
- Other
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview 1
1.1 Study Scope 1
1.2 Key Market Segments 2
1.3 Players Covered 2
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 3
1.4.1 Global Managed VPN Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 3
1.4.2 Remote Access VPN 4
1.4.3 Site-to-site VPN 5
1.5 Market by Application 5
1.5.1 Global Managed VPN Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 5
1.5.2 BFSI, Healthcare 6
1.5.3 IT and Media 7
1.5.4 Transportation 8
1.5.5 Manufacturing, Energy 9
1.6 Study Objectives 9
1.7 Years Considered 10
2 Global Growth Trends 11
2.1 Global Managed VPN Market Size 11
2.2 Managed VPN Growth Trends by Regions 11
2.2.1 Managed VPN Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 11
2.2.2 Managed VPN Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 12
2.3 Industry Trends 14
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 14
2.3.2 Market Drivers 15
2.3.3 Market Opportunities 15
3 Market Share by Key Players 17
3.1 Managed VPN Market Size by Manufacturers 17
3.1.1 Global Managed VPN Revenue by Manufacturers (2018-2019) 17
3.1.2 Global Managed VPN Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2019) 17
3.1.3 Global Managed VPN Market Concentration 19
3.2 Managed VPN Key Players Head office and Area Served 20
3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 20
3.3.1 CenturyLink completes acquisition of Level 3 20
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 21
4.1 Global Managed VPN Market Size by Type (2014-2019) 21
4.2 Global Managed VPN Market Size by Application (2014-2019) 22
12 Key Players Profiles 52
12.1 Orange Business Services 52
12.1.1 Orange Business Services Company Details 52
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 52
12.1.3 Managed VPN Introduction 53
12.1.4 Orange Business Services Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2018-2019) 54
12.2 AT&T 55
12.2.1 AT&T Company Details 55
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 56
12.2.3 Managed VPN Introduction 57
12.2.4 AT&T Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2018-2019) 58
12.3 Verizon Communication 59
12.3.1 Verizon Communication Company Details 59
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 59
12.3.3 Managed VPN Introduction 60
12.3.4 Verizon Communication Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2018-2019) 61
12.4 Cisco Systems 62
12.4.1 Cisco Systems Company Details 62
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 63
12.4.3 Managed VPN Introduction 63
12.4.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2018-2019) 66
12.5 BT Group PLC 66
12.5.1 BT Group PLC Company Details 66
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 67
12.5.3 Managed VPN Introduction 67
12.5.4 BT Group PLC Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2018-2019) 69
12.6 Vodafone Group 69
12.6.1 Vodafone Group Company Details 69
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 70
12.6.3 Managed VPN Introduction 70
12.6.4 Vodafone Group Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2018-2019) 73
12.7 NTT Corporation 73
12.7.1 NTT Corporation Company Details 73
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 74
12.7.3 Managed VPN Introduction 75
12.7.4 NTT Corporation Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2018-2019) 76
12.8 CenturyLink 77
12.8.1 CenturyLink Company Details 77
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 78
12.8.3 Managed VPN Introduction 78
12.8.4 CenturyLink Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2018-2019) 80
12.9 Telefonica 80
12.9.1 Telefonica Company Details 80
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 81
12.9.3 Managed VPN Introduction 81
12.9.4 Telefonica Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2018-2019) 82
12.10 Tata Communications 83
12.10.1 Tata Communications Company Details 83
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 84
12.10.3 Managed VPN Introduction 84
12.10.4 Tata Communications Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2018-2019) 86
13 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 87
