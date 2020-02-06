Managed VPN Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

This report studies the Managed VPN market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Managed VPN market by product and Application/end industries.

The global Managed VPN market size will reach about 11,030 million USD in 2025 from 28,249 million USD in 2018 all around the world, with the CAGR of 14.4%.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Managed VPN.

Europe also play important role in global market, with market size of 3.3 billion USD in 2018 and will be 9 billion USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 15.4%.

The major players in global market include

Orange Business Services

AT&T

Verizon Communication

Cisco Systems

BT Group PLC

Vodafone Group

NTT Corporation

CenturyLink

Telefonica

Tata Communications

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Managed VPN for these regions, from 2014 to 2025 (forecast)

North America

Europe

China

India

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

On the basis of product, the Managed VPN market is primarily split into

Remote Access VPN

Site-to-site VPN

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

BFSI, Healthcare

IT and Media

Transportation

Manufacturing, Energy

Other

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Key Market Segments 2

1.3 Players Covered 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Type 3

1.4.1 Global Managed VPN Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 3

1.4.2 Remote Access VPN 4

1.4.3 Site-to-site VPN 5

1.5 Market by Application 5

1.5.1 Global Managed VPN Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 5

1.5.2 BFSI, Healthcare 6

1.5.3 IT and Media 7

1.5.4 Transportation 8

1.5.5 Manufacturing, Energy 9

1.6 Study Objectives 9

1.7 Years Considered 10

2 Global Growth Trends 11

2.1 Global Managed VPN Market Size 11

2.2 Managed VPN Growth Trends by Regions 11

2.2.1 Managed VPN Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 11

2.2.2 Managed VPN Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 12

2.3 Industry Trends 14

2.3.1 Market Top Trends 14

2.3.2 Market Drivers 15

2.3.3 Market Opportunities 15

3 Market Share by Key Players 17

3.1 Managed VPN Market Size by Manufacturers 17

3.1.1 Global Managed VPN Revenue by Manufacturers (2018-2019) 17

3.1.2 Global Managed VPN Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2019) 17

3.1.3 Global Managed VPN Market Concentration 19

3.2 Managed VPN Key Players Head office and Area Served 20

3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 20

3.3.1 CenturyLink completes acquisition of Level 3 20

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 21

4.1 Global Managed VPN Market Size by Type (2014-2019) 21

4.2 Global Managed VPN Market Size by Application (2014-2019) 22

…

12 Key Players Profiles 52

12.1 Orange Business Services 52

12.1.1 Orange Business Services Company Details 52

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 52

12.1.3 Managed VPN Introduction 53

12.1.4 Orange Business Services Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2018-2019) 54

12.2 AT&T 55

12.2.1 AT&T Company Details 55

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 56

12.2.3 Managed VPN Introduction 57

12.2.4 AT&T Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2018-2019) 58

12.3 Verizon Communication 59

12.3.1 Verizon Communication Company Details 59

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 59

12.3.3 Managed VPN Introduction 60

12.3.4 Verizon Communication Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2018-2019) 61

12.4 Cisco Systems 62

12.4.1 Cisco Systems Company Details 62

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 63

12.4.3 Managed VPN Introduction 63

12.4.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2018-2019) 66

12.5 BT Group PLC 66

12.5.1 BT Group PLC Company Details 66

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 67

12.5.3 Managed VPN Introduction 67

12.5.4 BT Group PLC Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2018-2019) 69

12.6 Vodafone Group 69

12.6.1 Vodafone Group Company Details 69

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 70

12.6.3 Managed VPN Introduction 70

12.6.4 Vodafone Group Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2018-2019) 73

12.7 NTT Corporation 73

12.7.1 NTT Corporation Company Details 73

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 74

12.7.3 Managed VPN Introduction 75

12.7.4 NTT Corporation Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2018-2019) 76

12.8 CenturyLink 77

12.8.1 CenturyLink Company Details 77

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 78

12.8.3 Managed VPN Introduction 78

12.8.4 CenturyLink Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2018-2019) 80

12.9 Telefonica 80

12.9.1 Telefonica Company Details 80

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 81

12.9.3 Managed VPN Introduction 81

12.9.4 Telefonica Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2018-2019) 82

12.10 Tata Communications 83

12.10.1 Tata Communications Company Details 83

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 84

12.10.3 Managed VPN Introduction 84

12.10.4 Tata Communications Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2018-2019) 86

13 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 87

Continuous…

