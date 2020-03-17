Managed file transfer is a type of software that allows the transfer of files inside an organization or between multiple organizations. This method is a fast, secure, reliable, and a transparent way of exchanging files, with additional features such as tracking and monitoring.

On the basis of type, the software segment is estimated to hold the largest share in 2025 of the managed file transfer market. However, the services segment in the managed file transfer market is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR. On the basis of vertical, the BFSI segment is estimated to hold approximately 25.5% of the market share in 2025.

In 2018, the global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service development in United States, Europe and China.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4084309-global-managed-file-transfer-mft-software-service-market

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Axway

Saison Information Systems

OpenText(Hightail)

CA Technologies

Accellion

GlobalSCAPE

Primeur

Signiant

Ipswitch

Micro Focus

TIBCO

Attunity

SSH (Tectia)

http://heraldkeeper.com/news/managed-file-transfer-mft-software-service-market-2019-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-2025-392203.html

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

System-centric File Transfer

People-centric File Transfer

Extreme File Transfer

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4084309-global-managed-file-transfer-mft-software-service-market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Continuous…

Contact US:

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)