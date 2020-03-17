Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Managed file transfer is a type of software that allows the transfer of files inside an organization or between multiple organizations. This method is a fast, secure, reliable, and a transparent way of exchanging files, with additional features such as tracking and monitoring.
On the basis of type, the software segment is estimated to hold the largest share in 2025 of the managed file transfer market. However, the services segment in the managed file transfer market is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR. On the basis of vertical, the BFSI segment is estimated to hold approximately 25.5% of the market share in 2025.
In 2018, the global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Axway
Saison Information Systems
OpenText(Hightail)
CA Technologies
Accellion
GlobalSCAPE
Primeur
Signiant
Ipswitch
Micro Focus
TIBCO
Attunity
SSH (Tectia)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
System-centric File Transfer
People-centric File Transfer
Extreme File Transfer
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Media & Entertainment
Retail
Manufacturing
Telecommunication
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
