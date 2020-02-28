Managed Ethernet Switches Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027

The market is segmented on the basis of product type and applications. On the basis of type, it is sub-segmented into managed industrial ethernet switches and unmanaged industrial ethernet switches. Managed industrial ethernet switches is anticipated to lead the type segment during the forecast period. On the basis of applications, it is sub-segmented into rail and intelligent transportation systems, factory and industrial automation, oil and gas, marine and mining and outdoor applications.

The advent of the cloud computing technology coupled with the advancement of the big data analytics across the globe is a major reason driving the gorwth of the overall market duroing the forecast period.

Managed ethernet switches market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 12% over the forecast period. The managed ethernet switches market is expected to showcase a vibrant growth by the end of the forecast period.

On the basis of regional analysis, global managed ethernet switches market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. North America is anticipated to be the largest region over the forecast period. The presence of the enhanced industrial sector coupled with the increasing automation is anticipated to be the major reason for the growth of the overall market. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing industrialization in the region is the major factor for the development of the residential and industrial sector.

Increasing technological development is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall market

The growing technological development such as big data, cloud computing and IoT is anticipated to increase the application of the managed ethernet switches. Additionally, the growing broadband connection across the globe is also major factor for the growth of the overall market during the forecast period. Thus, the increasing broadband connection across the globe is anticipated to increase the application of the managed ethernet switches. This is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall managed ethernet switches market during the forecast period.

The report titled “Managed Ethernet Switches Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global managed ethernet switches market in terms of market segmentation by type, by applications and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global managed ethernet switches market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Arista Networks, Cisco, New H3C Group, Huawei Technologies, HP Enterprise, Lenovo, Dell, HPE, Juniper Networks and NEC. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global managed ethernet switches market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

