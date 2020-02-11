Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Managed DNS Services Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

A DNS server manages resolution between public IP addresses and their host names. A managed DNS service relieves much of the hassle associated with hosting your own DNS server. When self-hosting a DNS server, downtime can disrupt service delivery and requires troubleshooting. Managed DNS services provide far more resilient networks of servers. By steering traffic dynamically they improve access to digital assets and reduce DNS load time.

North America dominated the Global Managed DNS Services Market with the largest market share due to simple and affordable bandwidth and strong connectivity.

In 2018, the global Managed DNS Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Managed DNS Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed DNS Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AWS

VeriSign

Oracle

Microsoft

Google

Alibaba Cloud

CloudFlare

Neustar

Akamai

Cisco

Verizon

DNS Made Easy

Cotendo

Rackspace

GoDaddy

NSONE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Self-Services

Enterprise Services

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

