Managed Communication Services Market is driven by Improved Business Process Efficiency

In the IT era, the more common managed services have evolved around network monitoring, security, disaster recovery, virtualization, connectivity, and bandwidth. Beyond infrastructure management and traditional application, managed services may also include communication services. Organizations’ approach to collaboration and communication is rapidly evolving. Innovation in collaboration and communication environment is crucial. Managed communication services offer benefits beyond what pure maintenance contracts offer. These services are also one of the more challenging services which providers can deliver.

Managed communication which includes VoIP, email, and unified communications is a challenging service. Very few providers offer managed communication services than various other types of managed services such as managed network, managed security, managed data center and managed infrastructure.

Managed communication service providers are planning to move their services to cloud-based offerings. This will enable customers to benefit from the choice of having a mobile access for unified communication platforms hosted by third party or managed communication service providers. Moving to a cloud based delivery results in considerable saving associated with the cloud. Managed communication service such as a voice of IP also yields savings in terms of increased capabilities along with savings in terms of international roaming. Managed communication services streamlines core processes which helps in enhancing customer satisfaction.

Managed communication services are challenging as ensuring quality of service is complicated. Also, service providers in the market do not seem to be as responsive and mature as others. Moreover, communication systems are mission critical and hence require specialists to actively manage them. Suppliers and vendors are not adequately staffed and prepared to meet these requirements.

Some of the factors driving the growth of the managed communication services market are improved business process efficiency, need for providing enhanced customer satisfaction, and growing focus on core businesses. The increasing availability of bandwidth and network connectivity is facilitating new types of managed services. However, privacy and security concerns and lack of specialized skilled personnel may restrain the growth of the managed communication services market. On the other hand, growth of managed voice over IP system is providing tremendous growth opportunities to the managed communication services market as these systems are cost effective. In addition to saving cost, managed communication services also manage the environment with a detailed and clear view of people, technologies, and processes that underpin its value and function. Moreover, these systems are flexible i.e. one can assign extensions which are located at other locations.