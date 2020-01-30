Man-Portable Communication System Market 2018: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Man-Portable Communication System Market 2019
A man-portable communication system is an easily movable or handheld communication device used for on-site and tactical defense communications.
One of the drivers of the market is the introduction of MNVR program.
In 2018, the global Man-Portable Communication System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Man-Portable Communication System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Man-Portable Communication System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
General Dynamics
Harris
L-3 Communications
Rockwell Collins
Thales
BAE Systems
Cobham
Leonardo
Raytheon
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Land
Airborne
Naval
Market segment by Application, split into
SATCOM
Homeland Security
Commercial
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Man-Portable Communication System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Man-Portable Communication System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Man-Portable Communication System are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
