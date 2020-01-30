Man-Portable Communication System Market 2018: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Man-Portable Communication System Market 2019

A man-portable communication system is an easily movable or handheld communication device used for on-site and tactical defense communications.

One of the drivers of the market is the introduction of MNVR program.

In 2018, the global Man-Portable Communication System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Man-Portable Communication System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

General Dynamics

Harris

L-3 Communications

Rockwell Collins

Thales

BAE Systems

Cobham

Leonardo

Raytheon

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Land

Airborne

Naval

Market segment by Application, split into

SATCOM

Homeland Security

Commercial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Man-Portable Communication System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Man-Portable Communication System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Man-Portable Communication System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Man-Portable Communication System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Land

1.4.3 Airborne

1.4.4 Naval

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Man-Portable Communication System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 SATCOM

1.5.3 Homeland Security

1.5.4 Commercial

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Man-Portable Communication System Market Size

2.2 Man-Portable Communication System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Man-Portable Communication System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Man-Portable Communication System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 General Dynamics

12.1.1 General Dynamics Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Man-Portable Communication System Introduction

12.1.4 General Dynamics Revenue in Man-Portable Communication System Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 General Dynamics Recent Development

12.2 Harris

12.2.1 Harris Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Man-Portable Communication System Introduction

12.2.4 Harris Revenue in Man-Portable Communication System Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Harris Recent Development

12.3 L-3 Communications

12.3.1 L-3 Communications Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Man-Portable Communication System Introduction

12.3.4 L-3 Communications Revenue in Man-Portable Communication System Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 L-3 Communications Recent Development

12.4 Rockwell Collins

12.4.1 Rockwell Collins Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Man-Portable Communication System Introduction

12.4.4 Rockwell Collins Revenue in Man-Portable Communication System Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Rockwell Collins Recent Development

12.5 Thales

12.5.1 Thales Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Man-Portable Communication System Introduction

12.5.4 Thales Revenue in Man-Portable Communication System Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Thales Recent Development

12.6 BAE Systems

12.6.1 BAE Systems Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Man-Portable Communication System Introduction

12.6.4 BAE Systems Revenue in Man-Portable Communication System Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 BAE Systems Recent Development

12.7 Cobham

12.7.1 Cobham Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Man-Portable Communication System Introduction

12.7.4 Cobham Revenue in Man-Portable Communication System Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Cobham Recent Development

12.8 Leonardo

12.8.1 Leonardo Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Man-Portable Communication System Introduction

12.8.4 Leonardo Revenue in Man-Portable Communication System Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Leonardo Recent Development

12.9 Raytheon

12.9.1 Raytheon Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Man-Portable Communication System Introduction

12.9.4 Raytheon Revenue in Man-Portable Communication System Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Raytheon Recent Development

Continued…..

