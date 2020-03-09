Malted Wheat Flour Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2018 – 2028

With the growing demand for malted ingredients in the food and beverage industry in last few years, malted wheat flour has gained significant traction globally. Malted wheat flour is made from the malted flours which are chosen for their enzymatic potency. This product is mainly used to prepare bread, crunchy cereals, coated cereals, biscuits, premixes, functional flours, flour correctors and bakery improvers for use in chocolate products, bakery products, and confectionery. Malted wheat flour is available in the market with diastatic and non-diastatic malts. Malted wheat flour contains sugar which enhances the crust color and improves the flavor. Moreover, malted wheat flour is a natural ingredient which contains no preservatives and additives that reduce the enzyme activity and microbial counts and it also provides aroma and flavor to the food products. Malted wheat flour can also be distinguished on the basis of amount of gluten content in it. Furthermore, government authorities and associations encourage the use of wheat products that contains malted flours owing to their good properties and characteristics. With the rising demand for malted wheat flour, as a principal component, in all bakery products, manufacturers are opting to diversify their business in this segment by introducing new quality improvements.

Malted Wheat Flour Market: Dynamics:

In the last few years, with the increase in per capita income of middle-class households, the demand for confectionaries and bakery products has witnessed strong growth in developing countries. The prioritization of nutrition and health in commuter’s choices is evidenced by the emerging market for gluten-free products, which is expected to grow continuously in the coming years. In premium end use products, demand for quality food products has been also advanced, therefore overall demand for bakery products is expected to escalate in coming years. The growing demand of bakery and confectionaries product pace up the growth of malted wheat flour market over the forecast period. Additionally, consumers are rapidly moving towards the healthy and nutritional food products. Resultantly, bakery and confectionaries producers are preferring malted wheat flour as an additional ingredient as it contains protein, fat, and minerals. Aforementioned ingredients are widely considered as the productive supplements for the human body.

Malted Wheat Flour Market: Segmentation

Malted Wheat Flour Market can be segmented on the basis of end use and product type

On the basis of product type malted wheat flour can be segmented as

Diastatic

Non-Diastatic

On the basis of end use malted wheat flour can be segmented as

Food and Beverage

Bakery

Confectionaries

Nutrition Industry

Others

Malted Wheat Flour Market: Regional Analysis:

Europe is expected to account for the major share in the malted wheat flour market. In last few years, both production and consumption of malted wheat flours have increased in U.K., Germany, Italy and other European countries, owing to the increasing requirement of high quality and a wide range of bakery products. North America followed by the Asia Pacific have also witnessed high demand for malted wheat flour owing to increasing consumer inclinations towards packaged food products. Moreover, from supply side, changing technology and automation of the whole production process is the recent trend noticed in the food and beverages industry. These evolving trend in the industry are expected to drive the malted wheat flour market in coming years. China and India are cumulatively estimated to account for the major share in the malted wheat flour market, according to the FAO, China and India both are the primary producing countries of wheat across the globe. The growing demand for a variety of product in bakery industry is also projected to propel the demand for the malted wheat flour in Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, government regulations in different countries regarding the usage of other cereals and tuber crops resulting in sustainable growth in malted wheat flour market. Latin America and MEA regions are expected to deliver considerable growth in the malted wheat flour market during the forecast period.

Malted Wheat Flour Market: Market Players:

Some of the key companies in the malted wheat flour market, recognized across the value chain include