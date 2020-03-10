Malted Milk Market : Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2018 – 2028

Malted milk is a formulation of malted grain flour, whole milk powder and other ingredients which are used as a flavoring and fortification ingredients in food and beverages. It is obtained from powdered malt, grain flour such as wheat and whole milk which is evaporated or vacuum dried to obtain a dry powder. Sometimes malted milk is also blended with cocoa powder to complement its flavor. Malted milk is known to impart a creamy mouthfeel and sweetness to the products and hence in food and snack products, it is used as a coating agent. Malted milk originates in North America and Western Europe, but demand for malted milk has grown considerably in Asian countries as well. In these countries, health positioning is the major driving force for the growth of the malted milk market. Malted milk is a product that has been around in developing nation for a long time, but recently rising disposable income and growing health awareness amongst the upper-class consumers have made room for growth for the malted milk market.

Malted milk market is capitalizing on the global snacking trend

Due to changes in the meal consumption and snacking patterns amongst consumers across the globe, manufacturers are capitalizing on expanding snack portfolios to cater to this demand. Key players in the confection industry are developing bite-sized snacks where malted milk powder is invariantly being incorporated. Meanwhile, prominent players are focusing on expanding their reach in the South East Asian market in terms of production capacities to compete with the key giants. Other manufacturers are also coming up with innovative product lines such as malted milk powder cookies and other bakery products. As bakery products with high nutritional value are in more demand than ever before, malted milk based bakery products are increasingly appearing on the retail shelves.

Manufacturers are focusing on consumer sentiment strategy by offering personalized packaging for malted milk foods that enable the consumers to connect with their past when malted milk was a new and trending product. This strategy is mainly directed at the baby boomers demo graph, whereas for millennial, the players are focusing on health-positioning of malted milk. However, the malted milk-based drinks which are mostly consumed as nutritional drinks are likely to face a decline over the forecast period. This is due to the fact that consumers nowadays aware of the scientific consensus that supports the health claims of the malted milk, as opposed to the historical scenario where mere marketing did the trick. For the past few years, the false health claims have proven to be particularly fatal for some of the top brands amongst the malted milk-based drinks.

Global Malted Milk Market: Segmentation:

The malted milk market is segmented on the basis of source, end use, distribution channel and packaging.

On the basis of source, the malted milk is segmented into

Barley

Wheat

Others

On the basis of end user, the malted milk market is segmented into

Retail

Food Industry Dairy Bakery Confection Snacks Milkshakes & smoothies Dietary supplements Others



On the basis of distribution channel, the malted milk market is segmented into

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Discount Stores Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Retailers Others



On the basis of packaging, the malted milk market is segmented into

Carton packs

Jars

Tins

Others

Global Malted Milk market: Key Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global malted milk market identified across the value chain are Imperial Malts Ltd., Briess Malt & Ingredients, Muntons plc, SSP Pvt Limited, Insta Foods, Family Cereal Sdn. Bhd., Food & Biotech Engineers India Private Limited., Nestlé S.A. and King Arthur Flour Company, Inc.