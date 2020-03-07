Malted barley flour Market : Recent Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook The demand for flavoring agents has been increasing among the consumers over the decades as it completes even the simple dishes into delicious and tasty succulent. Malted barley flour is one such flavoring agent which has vital applications as a delicious condiment and texturing agent in household and baking industries. Malted barley flour is the processed form of barley. The barley is allowed to germinate which then dried and grounded to form malted barley flour. During germination, the enzymes are induced to grow which enables the soft texture of malted barley flour.

Along with flavoring and texturing, malted barley flour adds exotic taste to various foods including muffins, cookies, soups, breadcrumbs, etc. Due to this, malted barley flour finds its application in food and food processing industries all over the world. The malted barley flour has an important role in bakeries and confectionaries as leaving and texturing agent. There are two types of malted barley flour which includes diastatic and non-diastatic variants. The diastatic malted flour is generally enzyme activated thus used for texturing purpose by providing soft crumbs and crust to the bread. The Non-diastatic malted barley flour is used as a flavorant by providing tempting sweet flavor to the confectioneries and bakery products.

Malted Barley Flour as a sweetener Non-diastatic malted barley flour replaces sugar needed for feeding yeast at a ratio of three-fourth in bakery products; 12 oz of malted barley flour replaces 16 oz of sugar. Health conscious consumers prefer sugar-free or less sugary food products, and this is a factor expected to fuel demand for malted barley flour sugar for application in the food processing sectors. As malted barley flour is majorly used in bakeries, a large number of players in the bakery sector are offering traditional bakery products of malted barley flour.

Populations in the majority of countries across the globe are increasingly preferring foods with natural ingredients such as malted barley flour, owing to increasing health awareness which is a major trend is creating high potential opportunities for companies offering malted barley flour products. This also creates opportunities for domestic players to enter into the malted barley flour market to leverage growing demand for gluten-free, cholesterol-free, high nutritional value, and clean label products from bakeries, and food and beverage industries. Bound to these factors, it is anticipated, the global malted barley flour would remain positive during the forecast period.

Global Malted Barley Flour Market: Market Segmentation On the basis of product type, the global malted barley flour market has been segmented as:Diastatic, Non-Diastatic, On the basis of end use, the global malted barley flour market has been segmented as:Bakeries, Confectionaries, Flavorings, Households, Others On the basis of source, the global malted barley flour market has been segmented as:Organic, Conventional, On the basis of the distribution channel, the global malted barley flour market has been segmented as-B2B, B2C, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets,Convenience Stores, Specialty Retail Stores, e-Commerce, Other Retail Formats

Malted Barley Flour Market: Key Players Some of the key players in the global malted barley flour market include Cargill, Incorporated, GrainCorp, Malteurop Group, Soufflet Group, Crisp Malting Group, Global Malt Gmbh & Co. KG, IREKS Gmbh, Muntons Plc, Mirfak Pty Ltd, Delco Foods, etc. More food processors are showing keen interests in the malted barley flour the demand is amplifying every year.

