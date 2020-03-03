Malocclusion Market 2019 Global Analysis by Size, Trends, Growth Insight And Regional Overview With Forecast To 2023

Malocclusion is the misalignment of teeth. Malocclusion is most often hereditary, but it can also occur due to other reasons i.e. childhood habits such as thumb sucking, pacifier use beyond age 3, and others, extra teeth or lost teeth, ill-fitting dental fillings, and jaw tumors. There are three major classes of malocclusion i.e. Class 1, Class 2, and Class 3.

Increasing prevalence of malocclusion, favorable reimbursement scenario, and rising trend of cosmetic dentistry are the key factors driving the malocclusion market.

However, lack of technological awareness and complications associated with malocclusion treatment may hinder the growth of the market to an extent. The lack of technological awareness is mainly attributed to the slow adoption rate of new technology by the dentists.

The global malocclusion market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 296 market data tables and figures spread over 251 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “malocclusion market research report–Global forecast till 2023.”

Key Players for Global Malocclusion Market

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in Malocclusion Market: There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe.

Some of key the players in the malocclusion market are 3M, A-dec Inc., Adenta GmbH, Align Technology, Inc, American Orthodontics, Biolase, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Danaher, DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG, Dentsply Sirona, G&H Orthodontics, Henry Schein, Inc., Midmark Corp., Patterson Companies, Inc., Planmeca OY, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Septodont Holding, TP Orthodontics, Inc, Ultradent Products Inc., Zimmer Dental Inc., and others.

Segments for Global Malocclusion Market

The global malocclusion market is segmented on the basis of class, treatment, and end user.

On the basis of the class, the market is classified into class I, class II, and class III.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into orthodontic braces, surgery, and others. The orthodontic braces segment is further sub-segmented into metal braces, ceramic braces, clear aligner, and others.

On the basis of the end -users, the market is segmented into the hospital and clinics, dental clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Malocclusion Market

The Americas dominate the malocclusion market owing to the improvement in reimbursement scenario, high healthcare expenditure, and the presence of the leading players in the region. According to the American Dental Association, in the United States, Maryland, Utah, Arkansas, and Massachusetts have the highest Medicaid FFS reimbursement rates i.e. 79.3%, 75.3%, 75.2%, and 74.1% respectively, whereas, Wisconsin, California, Washington, Maine, and Iowa have the lowest coverage relative to private dental insurance reimbursement rates.

Europe holds the second position in the malocclusion market. It is expected that the support provided by the government bodies for research & development, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising prevalence of malocclusion are propelling the growth of the malocclusion market in the European region. According to the data suggested by Eurostat, it is observed that among the EU Member States, the highest value of healthcare expenditure was recorded in Germany in 2014 i.e. EUR 321 billion which is further followed by France with EUR 237 billion and then United Kingdom with EUR 223 billion.

Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Rapidly improving technology and the presence of huge patient pool drive the growth of this market in Asia Pacific region.

The Middle East and Africa hold the least share of the malocclusion market owing to the presence of poor and slow developing countries, especially, in the African region.

