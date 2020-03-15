Malignant Lymphoma Market 2019 Overview, Current Updates, Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Growth Insights By 2023

Malignant lymphoma is a type of cancer that occurs anywhere in the body’s lymphatic system and has the ability to spread. Malignant lymphomas are clonal, and there is abundant immunologic and karyotypic evidence indicating these neoplasms contain clonal expansions of a single functional subpopulation.

Not much is known about the risk factors or the causes that lead to this disease. However, some factors that seem to be increasing the risk of malignant lymphomas, include the growing age, exposure to radiation, previous cancer treatment, and a weakened immune system. Malignant lymphoma occurs slightly at a higher rate in early or late adulthood and males. Although, it can affect both children and adults Non-Hodgkin lymphoma are not common in children.

The global malignant lymphoma market is accruing pervasively due to its growing prevalence, technological advancements, and the availability of effective treatments. Moreover, the increasing number of aging populaces escalate the market on the global platform.

Acknowledging the traction, this market is vibrating with currently; Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global malignant lymphoma market will account for a modest growth by 2022, with a steady CAGR throughout the forecast period (2016–2022). Undoubtedly, technological advancements transpired into the field of medical science is a predominant factor propelling market growth.

Other factors such as advent techniques to treat this type of cancer and the increased funding from the public and private sector in the drug development field are fostering the market growth. Additional factors such as the increasing investment transpired by the key players in the field of R&D of novel drugs are providing impetus to the market growth.

On the other hand, factors such as the heavy costs associated with the treatment of this cancer and surgical risks like heart attack, stroke, and blood clots are impeding the growth of the market. Besides, the loss of patent protection for drugs is one of the major factors obstructing market growth.

Key Players:

Some of the leaders of the market include Abiogen Pharma S.p.A., Abbott Laboratories, Aeterna Zentaris, Inc., Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Allos Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Astellas Pharma, Celgene Corporation, Genmab, Eli Lilly and Company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co. Inc., Roche, Seattle Genetics and Johnson & Johnson.

The market for malignant lymphoma appears fragmented and fiercely competitive due to many large and small players churning the competition in the market. Through the strategic partnership, acquisition, expansion, product & technology launch, and collaboration, these players try to gain a competitive edge.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

December 01, 2018 – Novartis International AG (Switzerland), a multinational pharmaceutical company announced that the updated data for its T-cell therapy – Kymriah show that Kymriah created prolonged remissions in adults who are suffering from an aggressive form of lymphoma who had relapsed after standard treatments.

Novartis’ Kymriah happens to be the world’s first T-cell therapy which was developed in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania and Children’s Hospital (US) and was originally approved for a form of pediatric leukemia, a blood cancer. However, in May 2018, approval was expanded to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma which is the most common form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer of the lymph system.

Segments for Global Malignant Lymphoma Market

The MRFR analysis is segmented into three key dynamics for the convenience of understanding;

By Types : Hodgkin lymphoma and Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

By Treatment : Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Immunotherapy, and Stem Cell Therapy among others.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis for Global Malignant Lymphoma Market

Although the North American region accounts for the leading market for malignant lymphoma possessing the largest market share, the European region is also a lucrative market for malignant lymphoma, following the North American market closely. The market in these regions is fostered by the increasing number of patients suffering from the disease, well-developed technology, high healthcare expenditures, and the presence of leading market players.

Moreover, the proliferated healthcare sector alongside the growing malignant lymphoma markets in the countries such as the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Germany, and France drive the market growth on a large scale in Europe and North America.

The Asia Pacific market for malignant lymphoma is expected to perceive an exponential growth, emerging as one of the promising markets. Attributing to the vast patient population and the availability of low-cost procedures and drugs to treat the disease, the already growing markets in India and China will lead the regional market.

Furthermore, the research and development expenditure provided by the public and private associations, increasing competition among key players, rising healthcare expenditure, and amendments in reimbursement of healthcare policies are expected to foster the market growth in the APAC region.

