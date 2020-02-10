Male Hypogonadism – Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2028

DelveInsight’s “Male Hypogonadism – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2028” report provides a detailed overview of the disease and in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology. It highlights the existing treatment patterns, potential upcoming drugs and also identifies best of the market opportunities by providing the current and forecasted market revenue, sales trends, and drug uptake during the study period from 2016-2028.

Markets Covered

• United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)

• Japan

Study Period: 2016-2028

Request for sample pages

Male Hypogonadism Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the disease overview by providing details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology and diagnostic trends. The comprehensive details about treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Male Hypogonadism in the US, Europe, and Japan are also provided in the report.

Male Hypogonadism Epidemiology

This section provides insights about a historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for 7 major markets. It takes in to account the analysis of numerous studies, survey reports as well as KOL’s views which helps to recognize the factors behind the current and forecasted trends, diagnosed and treatable patient pool along with assumptions undertaken.

Male Hypogonadism Product Profiles & Analysis

This part of the Male Hypogonadism report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and Phase III and late Phase II pipeline drugs. It provides the key cross competition which evaluates the drugs on several parameters including, safety & efficacy results, mechanism of action, route, launch dates and designations. This section also covers the market intelligence and tracking of latest happenings, agreements and collaborations, approvals, patent details and other major breakthroughs.

Male Hypogonadism Market Outlook

The Male Hypogonadism market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology. This segment analyzes the market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline drugs. This is done by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders . The calculated market data is presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

Male Hypogonadism Market Share by Therapies

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or will be launched in the market during the study period from 2016-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug. This information also helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs. It provides the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size. This analysis helps in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial as well as regulatory decisions.

Male Hypogonadism Report Insights

• Patient Population in Male Hypogonadism

• Therapeutic Approaches in Male Hypogonadism

• Male Hypogonadism Pipeline Analysis

• Male Hypogonadism Market Size and Trends

• Male Hypogonadism Market Opportunities

• Impact of upcoming Therapies in Male Hypogonadism Male Hypogonadism Report Key Strengths

• 10 Year Forecast

• 7MM Coverage

• Epidemiology

Segmentation

• Drugs Uptake

• Highly Analyzed Market

• Key Cross Competition Male Hypogonadism Report Assessment

• Current Treatment Practices in Male Hypogonadism

• Unmet Needs in Male Hypogonadism

• Detailed Male Hypogonadism Pipeline Product Profiles

• Market Attractiveness

• Market Drivers and Barriers

Key Benefits

• This DelveInsight report will help to develop Business Strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Male Hypogonadism market

• Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Male Hypogonadism market

• To understand the future market competition in the Male Hypogonadism market.

Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Male Hypogonadism Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market Share Distribution of Male Hypogonadism in 2017

2.2. Market Share Distribution of Male Hypogonadism in 2028

3. Disease Background and Overview: Male Hypogonadism

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Symptoms

3.3. Etiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Pathophysiology

3.6. Diagnosis

3.7. Treatment

4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Total Prevalent/ Incident Patient Population of Male Hypogonadism in 7MM

4.3. Total Prevalent Patient Population of Male Hypogonadism in 7MM– By Countries

5. Epidemiology of Male Hypogonadism by Countries

5.1. United States

5.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.1.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.1.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.1.4. Sex-Specific Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.1.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.1.6. Treatable Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.2. EU5

5.3. Assumptions and Rationale

5.4. Germany

5.4.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.4.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.4.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.4.4. Sex-Specific Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.4.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.4.6. Treatable Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.5. France

5.5.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.5.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.5.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.5.4. Sex-Specific Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.5.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.5.6. Treatable Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.6. Italy

5.6.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.6.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.6.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.6.4. Sex-Specific Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.6.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.6.6. Treatable Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.7. Spain

5.7.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.7.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.7.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.7.4. Sex-Specific Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.7.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.7.6. Treatable Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.8. United Kingdom

5.8.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.8.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.8.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.8.4. Sex-Specific Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.8.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.8.6. Treatable Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.9. Japan

5.9.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.9.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.9.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.9.4. Sex-Specific Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.9.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

5.9.6. Treatable Cases of the Male Hypogonadism

6. Current Treatment & Medical practices

6.1. Treatment Algorithm

6.2. Treatment Guidelines

7. Unmet Needs of the Male Hypogonadism

8. Marketed Therapies

8.1. Drug A: Company 1

8.1.1. Drug Description

8.1.2. Mechanism of Action

8.1.3. Regulatory Milestones

8.1.4. Advantages & Disadvantages

8.1.5. Product Profile

8.2. Drug B: Company 2

8.2.1. Drug Description

8.2.2. Mechanism of Action

8.2.3. Regulatory Milestones

8.2.4. Advantages & Disadvantages

8.2.5. Product Profile

9. Pipeline Therapies– At a glance

10. Key Cross Competition

11. Emerging Therapies for Male Hypogonadism

11.1. Drug C: Company 3

11.1.1. Drug Description

11.1.2. Clinical Trials Details

11.1.3. Safety and Efficacy Profile

11.1.4. Advantages & Disadvantages

11.1.5. Pipeline Development Activities

11.1.6. Product Profile

11.2. Drug D: Company 4

11.2.1. Drug Description

11.2.2. Clinical Trials Details

11.2.3. Safety and Efficacy Profile

11.2.4. Advantages & Disadvantages

11.2.5. Pipeline Development Activities

11.2.6. Product Profile

12. Male Hypogonadism : 7MM Market Analysis

12.1. 7MM Market Size of Male Hypogonadism

12.2. 7MM Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Male Hypogonadism

12.3. 7MM Market Sales of Male Hypogonadism by Products

13. Male Hypogonadism : Country-Wise Market Analysis

13.1. United States

13.1.1. Market Size of Male Hypogonadism in United States

13.1.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Male Hypogonadism in United States

13.1.3. Market Sales of Male Hypogonadism by Products in United States

13.1.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.2. EU-5

13.2.1. Germany

13.2.1.1. Market Size of Male Hypogonadism in Germany

13.2.1.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Male Hypogonadism in Germany

13.2.1.3. Market Sales of Male Hypogonadism by Products in Germany

13.2.1.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.2.2. France

13.2.2.1. Market Size of Male Hypogonadism in France

13.2.2.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Male Hypogonadism in France

13.2.2.3. Market Sales of Male Hypogonadism by Products in France

13.2.2.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.2.3. Italy

13.2.3.1. Market Size of Male Hypogonadism in Italy

13.2.3.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Male Hypogonadism in Italy

13.2.3.3. Market Sales of Male Hypogonadism by Products in Italy

13.2.3.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.2.4. Spain

13.2.4.1. Market Size of Male Hypogonadism in Spain

13.2.4.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Male Hypogonadism in Spain

13.2.4.3. Market Sales of Male Hypogonadism by Products in Spain

13.2.4.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.2.5. United Kingdom

13.2.5.1. Market Size of Male Hypogonadism in United Kingdom

13.2.5.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Male Hypogonadism in United Kingdom

13.2.5.3. Market Sales of Male Hypogonadism by Products in United Kingdom

13.2.5.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.3. Japan

13.3.1. Market Size of Male Hypogonadism in Japan

13.3.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Male Hypogonadism in Japan

13.3.3. Market Sales of Male Hypogonadism by Products in Japan

13.3.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

14. Market Drivers

15. Market Barriers

16. Appendix

17. Report Methodology

17.1. Sources

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight

For related reports: Male Hypogonadism – Pipeline Insight, 2019

Male Hypogonadism – Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2019